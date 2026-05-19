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Erica Campbell: Be Friendly First, Not Easily Offended | Ericaism

Ericaism: Be Friendly First And Stop Letting Offense Run Your Life

Erica Campbell confronts church hurt, urging believers to stop waiting on “hi” and start being friendly first, free from offense.

Published on May 19, 2026

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  • Assume the best in others instead of building stories about being ignored or judged.
  • Take the first step to connect with people, rather than waiting passively for them.
  • Let go of old wounds and stop keeping score of past hurts; move on to new opportunities.

When A Missing “Hi” Becomes A Whole Story

In a new Ericaism on Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica shared how she recently addressed a touchy issue from the pulpit. She described how some people come to church, never speak to anyone, then build a whole story about being ignored, judged or looked down on. In some cases they even stop attending church because a specific person did not say hello. Erica said that when we let a missing “hi” matter more than meeting God, we allow the enemy to win.

RELATED: Erica Campbell’s Ericaism: Sometimes You Have To Do It Alone

Have You Shown Yourself Friendly?

Erica challenged listeners to flip the script. Instead of assuming, “She saw me and ignored me,” she suggested telling yourself, “She’s probably busy, of course she would say hello to me.” Then she asked a hard question: how often do you walk up, speak first, or invite that person to lunch? Scripture tells us to show ourselves friendly, yet many wait passively for others to move. When we refuse to take the first step, the spirit of rejection and offense can block new friendships and even our connection to God’s house.

Old Wounds, Old Stories And Keeping Score

Erica pointed out that some of this sensitivity comes from unhealed rejection, often dating back to middle school. If we never deal with that trauma, we carry it into adulthood and process every interaction through old wounds. She said we should not be 50 years old still rehearsing what someone said in eighth grade or replaying a slight from decades ago. Keeping a detailed record of every hurt does nothing but weigh the soul down.

Choose Freedom Over The Spirit Of Offense

Erica admitted people have said wild things to her and treated her harshly, yet she chooses to keep going. She knows not everyone shares her personality, but she believes no one has to live controlled by offense and rejection. Those voices that say, “They won’t hear you” or “They don’t like you” are not from God. Even if someone truly does not receive you, she said, that does not mean anything is wrong with you.

On To The Next One

Erica’s invitation is simple: step outside the box, drop the chains of old hurt and let yourself be free. Be the first to smile, speak and show love without waiting for perfect responses. If someone does not like you, she said, it is their loss—so move on to the next friend and the next opportunity. Her hope is that believers will live free, laughing, making good friends and refusing to let the enemy manipulate their emotions ever again.

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