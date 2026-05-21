'Plantation Simulator' Game Is Exactly What It Sounds Like

Source: FzzyBzzy / Steam/Screenshot

In today’s episode of IKYFL: Pixilated Caucasity Edition, someone has created a “Plantation Simulator” game on Steam, and, yes, it’s every bit as racist as one can only imagine it being.

Seriously, what kind of KlanStation Plus nonsense is this?

Plantation Simulator is described on the Steam website as a “simple farming simulator where you motivate workers to pick your crops” and “maintain a beautiful farm by repairing fences to keep workers focused.” Of course, one look at the retro-style game with what looks like 16-bit (or 1619-bit?) graphics, and you can see what appears to be a white plantation owner keeping his “workers focused” by, well, whipping what appear to be enslaved Black people, which means the game actually falls in line much better with how the developer, FzzyBzzy, describes the game, according to Steam:

“In this game, you will be whipping black people to keep your farm productive. If you whip your black person too much, they will die.“

Nah, seriously, somebody tell the fine folks at FzzyBzzy to come outside. I just want to talk.

The developer describes itself on X as the “creator of the worst games known to humanity,” which suggests that some group of basement-dwelling neckbeards decided to start a gaming business just to troll the general public, and, in this case, to play around in Black people’s faces just to provoke us to anger. (Let me find out Chud the Builder is on staff at FzzyBzzy.)

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You just know somebody got bored with shouting racial slurs into a headset because some Black kid is kicking their ass in Call of Duty, so they took a break from it and made some interactive Django Re-Chained fantasy simulator to make themselves feel better. If nothing else, racists are good for finding new ways to be annoying.

Steam, unfortunately, isn’t the only online store to provide a market for white supremacist merch and entertainment, but it’s a practice that needs to be put on blast every time—because if some game developer were to create some new Duck Hunt-style game with Charlie Kirk flying across the screen, or something like that, white folks would be in the kind of uproar that would even have the current presidential administration filing lawsuits, launching investigations, soliciting imaginary white victims, and snitching to the FCC.

But this is where we are, Black people. This is how comfortable they’ve gotten with disrespecting us. Act accordingly.

SEE ALSO:

Virginia Rep Who Condoned Racist ‘Cotton-Picking’ Remark Defends Herself



Reggie Jackson Kept It Real About MLB Racism





There’s A Game Called ‘Plantation Simulator,’ And Yes, It’s Exactly What It Sounds Like was originally published on newsone.com