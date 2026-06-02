Serena Williams Announces Tennis Comeback After Nearly 4 Years Away

Source: Robert Prange / Getty

Serena Williams is officially stepping back onto the tennis court.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion is set to return to professional tennis at the Queen’s Club Championships in London. Williams will compete in doubles after receiving a wild card into the WTA 500 grass-court event.

The comeback marks Williams’ first professional tournament since the 2022 U.S. Open. She stepped away from tennis after that event and said she was “evolving” away from the sport.

Now, nearly four years later, one of the greatest athletes in sports history is back.

Serena Williams Returns To The Court

Williams’ return immediately becomes one of the biggest stories in tennis.

Her résumé remains unmatched in the modern women’s game. Williams owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in the Open Era. She also won 73 career singles titles and reached the world No. 1 ranking for the first time in 2002.

Her dominance stretched across every surface. Williams won seven Australian Open titles, three French Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles and six U.S. Open titles.

She also built an elite doubles legacy, winning 14 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles with her sister, Venus Williams. The sisters also won three Olympic gold medals together in doubles.

A New Chapter For A Tennis Icon

Williams will return in doubles at Queen’s Club, a grass-court event that leads into Wimbledon.

That setting carries major history for her. Williams won Wimbledon seven times in singles and six more times in women’s doubles. Her power, serve and movement helped redefine what women’s tennis could look like for more than two decades.

The comeback also adds fresh intrigue to the sport’s summer calendar. Williams is 44, but her name still carries rare star power.

Tennis has changed since her last match in 2022. A new generation has taken over the top of the women’s game. Still, Serena’s return instantly shifts attention back to one of the most decorated champions the sport has ever seen.

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For now, Williams is starting with doubles. But her return alone gives tennis one of its biggest storylines of the year.

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Serena Williams Announces Tennis Comeback After Nearly 4 Years Away was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com