Kym Lee’s Faith Walk: At Halftime, God Is Growing Your Roots, Not Just Your Fruit

Reaching June 1 means you're halfway through the year, not falling behind.

Growth often happens beneath the surface before it's visible above ground.

God is focused on cultivating deep roots, while we're looking for immediate fruit.

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June 1: Halftime, Not Failure

On a new Faith Walking segment on Get Up!, Kym Lee stepped in to encourage listeners who feel behind as June begins. She noted that reaching June 1 means we are halfway through the year, and many people start asking, “What’s happening? Where’s the growth?” Kym’s core message was simple: you are at halftime, and you are still growing and still winning, even if you cannot see it yet.

A Garden With No Sprouts—Yet

Kym shared a story about her gardener coming by to check on her yard’s progress. When she looked, she saw no sprouts and felt discouraged. Her gardener, however, understood that growth often happens beneath the surface first. Farmers and gardeners know how to inspect fields and recognize signs of life even before anything breaks through the soil. Some seeds push up quickly; others take months depending on what is happening underground.

We Look For Fruit; God Looks For Roots

Kym said that tension many feel in June comes from the gap between what we expect to see and what God is actually doing. “We’re looking for fruit and God is looking for roots,” she explained. While we check calendars and ask, “Where’s the business, the breakthrough, the building, the promotion, the ring?” God is focused on cultivation. Cultivation is the intentional process of preparing, developing and nurturing something for future growth and harvest. It is the work that happens before the results are visible.

Don’t Be Hypnotized By Visible Fruit

Kym warned that the enemy can use our obsession with visible fruit to distract and discourage us. Fruit brings applause, invitations, promotions and congratulations—and Scripture does say we will know people by their fruit. But she reminded listeners that what is hidden behind the fruit matters more. God spends more time on underground development than on the public moments we celebrate. She referenced Mark 4, where Jesus teaches that some things can sprout without deep roots, and John 15:16, where Jesus says He chose and appointed us to bear lasting fruit.

Your Branches Are Being Strengthened

Kym compared our current season to basketball finals and halftime scoreboards. At midyear we can become obsessed with numbers and visible wins. God, however, is strengthening branches so they can eventually hold the weight of the fruit. If the roots and branches are not strong, the harvest will not last. She closed by assuring listeners they have not lost their integrity or their future. What God promised is still on the way. You are still winning, still sprouting and still being prepared for what is coming next.

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