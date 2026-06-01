New On Netflix: June 2026
What’s New & Black On Netflix: June 2026
Summer streaming season is officially here, and Netflix is making sure Black stories, Black talent, and Black culture remain front and center throughout June. Whether you’re looking for inspiring documentaries, nostalgic favorites, family dramas, sports stories, or award-worthy performances, this month’s lineup offers a little something for every mood.
According to both Netflix’s Tudum, several notable films, series, and documentaries featuring Black actors, filmmakers, athletes, and cultural icons are heading to the platform throughout June.
One of the biggest highlights is the arrival of the entire Creed trilogy. The franchise helped solidify Michael B. Jordan as one of Hollywood’s leading men while introducing a new generation to the legacy of the Rocky universe. Fans can revisit Adonis Creed’s journey from underdog fighter to champion all month long.
Netflix is also bringing back acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee’s thriller Inside Man, starring Denzel Washington in one of his most memorable detective roles. The film remains a masterclass in suspense and storytelling nearly two decades after its release.
Television lovers have plenty to celebrate as well. Lawmen: Bass Reeves continues to spotlight the incredible true story of one of America’s most legendary Black lawmen, with David Oyelowo delivering a powerful lead performance. Meanwhile, Sweet Magnolias returns for a new season, giving fans more small-town drama, friendship, and romance.
In honor of Black Music Month, Hip Hop Treasures and Origins of Hip Hop offer something for music and culture enthusiasts. They both offer a deeper look into the artists, artifacts, and stories that helped shape one of the most influential genres in the world.
Documentary fans may also want to check out Michael Jackson: The Verdict, which revisits the historic trial and examines the complicated legacy of the King of Pop through interviews and archival material.
If you’re building your June watch list, these are the Black-led titles worth adding to your queue.
Black Titles Coming To Netflix This June
Creed (June 1)
Starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone.
Creed II (June 1)
Adonis Creed faces new challenges inside and outside the ring.
Creed III (June 1)
Michael B. Jordan steps into the director’s chair while reprising his iconic role.
Inside Man (June 1)
Spike Lee’s thriller starring Denzel Washington.
Lawmen: Bass Reeves (June 1)
David Oyelowo stars as the legendary deputy U.S. marshal.
The Karate Kid (June 1)
Featuring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan.
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (June 1)
Starring Alfre Woodard, Sanaa Lathan, Kathy Bates, and Tyler Perry.
Michael Jackson: The Verdict (June 3)
A documentary examining Michael Jackson’s trial and legacy.
Sweet Magnolias Season 5 (June 11)
The beloved drama series returns with new episodes.
Color Book (June 19)
A moving drama about grief, fatherhood, and resilience.
Hip Hop Treasures (June 15)
Rare artifacts and memorabilia from Hip Hop history.
Origins of Hip Hop (June 15)
Hip Hop legends reflect on the culture’s roots and evolution.
Little Brother (June 26)
Comedy starring Eric André alongside John Cena.
What are you looking forward to watching this month? Comment below.
What’s New & Black On Netflix: June 2026 was originally published on globalgrind.com
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