What’s New & Black On Netflix: June 2026

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Summer streaming season is officially here, and Netflix is making sure Black stories, Black talent, and Black culture remain front and center throughout June. Whether you’re looking for inspiring documentaries, nostalgic favorites, family dramas, sports stories, or award-worthy performances, this month’s lineup offers a little something for every mood.

According to both Netflix’s Tudum, several notable films, series, and documentaries featuring Black actors, filmmakers, athletes, and cultural icons are heading to the platform throughout June.

One of the biggest highlights is the arrival of the entire Creed trilogy. The franchise helped solidify Michael B. Jordan as one of Hollywood’s leading men while introducing a new generation to the legacy of the Rocky universe. Fans can revisit Adonis Creed’s journey from underdog fighter to champion all month long.

Netflix is also bringing back acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee’s thriller Inside Man, starring Denzel Washington in one of his most memorable detective roles. The film remains a masterclass in suspense and storytelling nearly two decades after its release.

Television lovers have plenty to celebrate as well. Lawmen: Bass Reeves continues to spotlight the incredible true story of one of America’s most legendary Black lawmen, with David Oyelowo delivering a powerful lead performance. Meanwhile, Sweet Magnolias returns for a new season, giving fans more small-town drama, friendship, and romance.

In honor of Black Music Month, Hip Hop Treasures and Origins of Hip Hop offer something for music and culture enthusiasts. They both offer a deeper look into the artists, artifacts, and stories that helped shape one of the most influential genres in the world.

Documentary fans may also want to check out Michael Jackson: The Verdict, which revisits the historic trial and examines the complicated legacy of the King of Pop through interviews and archival material.

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If you’re building your June watch list, these are the Black-led titles worth adding to your queue.