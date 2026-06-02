Kym Lee’s Love Talk: Bobs, Polka Dots And Temple Blush Are Serving All Summer

Bobs are a versatile, low-maintenance hairstyle that flatters all face shapes.

Polka dots are making a comeback in fun, playful ways beyond just dresses.

Temple blush is a lifted cheek look, but requires skilled application to avoid an unnatural appearance.

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Ministry, Makeup And A Different Kind Of Love Talk

On today’s Love Talk, guest host Kym Lee took a fun detour from romantic relationships to talk about the things she loves: fashion and beauty. Kym, a minister and “makeup artist to the stars,” said she wanted to help listeners step into summer with confidence and style. With vacation season coming and outfits being planned, she shared three trends she is obsessed with right now.

Trend 1: The Bob Works On Everybody

First on Kym’s list is the classic bob. She said bobs are perfect for women who are not into long tresses, heavy braids or super‑short crops but still want something chic and manageable. According to Kym, “bobs are for everyone” and “hit just right,” with multiple versions to fit different faces and vibes. There are middle‑part bobs, dramatic side‑swept styles that give a Greta Garbo or Marilyn Monroe feel and sleek blonde bobs like the one she often wears herself. For low‑maintenance girls who still want to look polished, she considers the bob a go‑to.

Trend 2: Polka Dots In A Serious Chokehold

Next up, Kym declared that polka dots have her in a “huge chokehold.” While some listeners might only remember polka dots from grandma’s closet, she said the pattern is back in a big way. Polka dots are not limited to dresses anymore. Kym rocks them on her nails—mixed with stripes for a playful print clash—along with tops, dresses and even a polka dot Adidas sweatsuit she cannot wait to wear. She encouraged women to have fun with different sizes and placements of dots and to embrace mixing textures and tones.

Trend 3: Temple Blush (Done Right)

For makeup, Kym highlighted the “temple blush” trend, which focuses blush high on the face. Instead of classic contouring or layered cheek products, temple blush sweeps color from the apples of the cheeks up toward the temples for a lifted look. Kym wore the look on air and promised to show it on her social media so listeners could see the effect. She cautioned, however, that the technique can go wrong fast. She recently posted a celebrity example that went viral because the blush looked clownish—proof that you need someone who understands the trend to avoid a “janky” finish.

Ministry Moments And Makeup Looks

Kym wrapped up by repeating her three loves—bobs, polka dots and temple blush—and inviting listeners to try them for themselves. She reminded fans they can follow her at “thekymlee” on all platforms for both ministry moments and makeup inspiration. As a proudly bi‑vocational woman of faith and beauty, she signs off offering both style tips and encouragement “in Jesus’ name.”