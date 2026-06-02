A Night to Remember: Donnie McClurkin Stirs Souls at Reunion Concert

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(Los Angeles, CA) What was billed as a spring concert became something far more, a full-circle celebration of faith, legacy, and the anointing that has defined Pastor Donnie McClurkin’s four decades in gospel music. On Saturday evening, Perfecting Faith Church hosted an extraordinary night of worship that left no heart untouched. And before it was over, McClurkin announced his last album recording, FINALLY (CamDon Music), is set for release this summer.

“FINALLY marks the end of my recording career,” said McClurkin. It’s not just a dramatic title; it’s a testimony of the end of my commercial side of music. Every song represents such an inspiration that is felt in the creative expression of each song, uniquely. I want to leave something that will outlast me. Something that will still be ministering long after my life is done. This is my offering to God and people.”

Hailing from Queens, New York, Carpenters United is a family of five whose love for music and ministry was on full display as they opened the evening with the reggae-style “Come Fill This Place,” setting a celebratory tone of expectancy from the first note, before closing with the melodic “You Reminded Me.

Among the night’s most emotional moments was the reunion of former members of The New York Restoration Choir, founded by Pastor McClurkin, whose very first recording was made with this ensemble on Savoy Records, the legendary gospel label headed by Pastor Milton Biggham. Led by McClurkin, the choir delivered an anointed four-song set “We Worship You,” “Nobody But You,” “Lamb of God,” and “What A Love,” the latter led by Andrea McClurkin-Mellini. For longtime followers of the Choir, it was nothing short of a homecoming.

Serving as host and narrator, Pastor McClurkin walked the audience through a musical mapping of gospel history paying tribute to Edwin Hawkins, Walter Hawkins, Andraé Crouch, and Richard Smallwood. Beloved classics filled the sanctuary, from Edwin Hawkins’ “Oh Happy Day” and Crouch’s “My Tribute (To God Be the Glory)” to Richard Smallwood’s “Total Praise” and Bishop Walter Hawkins’ ” Changed.”

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When Pastor McClurkin took the stage with his singers and musicians who have traveled the world with him in ministry, the atmosphere shifted completely. Their presence together was its own statement, and the congregation felt every bit of it.

“What A Mighty God” shook the walls. “I Will Bless Your Holy Name,” drew tears. “Solid Rock” combined the classic hymn with a bouncing tempo and creative approach “Holy” medley (songs from McClurkin’s Grammy award-winning album, Again), transitioned the night of worship into a higher spiritual experience. McClurkin closed the evening with his #1 Billboard chart-topping single, “Better Afterwhile” delivering words of encouragement that brought the audience to its feet. Everyone left on a high note, the kind that stays with you.

What comes next? The official announcement date of FINALLY release in 2026. McClurkin will not fall silent, but continue to do special live appearances and tours, reaching audiences through a broad range of platforms. The recording may be his last, but the ministry is far from finished.

About Donnie McClurkin

Donnie McClurkin is one of the most recognized voices in gospel music, with a career spanning over three decades. A trailblazer, minister, and worship leader, McClurkin has earned multiple Grammy®, Dove, Stellar, BET, NAACP Image, and Soul Train Awards, solidifying his status as one of the genre’s most celebrated artists. With more than 13 million albums sold worldwide, McClurkin’s music has transcended denominational and cultural boundaries, inspiring generations through heartfelt worship and messages of hope. He has shared the stage with icons across gospel and mainstream music and has been featured on some of the world’s most prominent platforms, from televised specials and award shows to international crusades and worship gatherings.​​​​​​

A Night to Remember: Donnie McClurkin Stirs Souls at Reunion Concert was originally published on praiserichmond.com