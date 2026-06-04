Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution to block President Donald Trump from ordering further strikes on Iran, with the hopes of putting an end to what might be the most confusing, nonsensical war the U.S. has ever been engaged in. In fact, four Republican lawmakers, who appear to have suddenly grown a spine, joined 211 Democrats in voting to end the attacks on Iran, which, of course, has Trump fuming at the GOP members for choosing sense over loyalty, not that it’s Congress’ job to be loyal to the president in the first place — although don’t try to tell House Speaker Mike Johnson that.

From CNN:

Ahead of a House vote Wednesday on whether to rein in President Donald Trump’s Iran war powers, Speaker Mike Johnson pleaded with Republicans to oppose it. In an interview with CNN’s Manu Raju, he repeatedly said it would be “dangerous” and would sap Trump of negotiating power to cut a deal to end the war. And the thing is: Johnson had a point. Such votes signal a lack of resolve even in Trump’s own party to continue the war. But four Republicans voted for it anyway, allowing the resolution to pass 215-208 and delivering Trump one of the biggest legislative rebukes of his presidency.

Here’s the question, though: What negotiating power?

Since the bombing of Iran began in February, Trump has failed to justify his war with anything remotely resembling a consistent message, cause, or state of negotiations. Virtually every time he even mentions a ceasefire, it’s immediately followed by news of missiles launching every which way, as he continues to bounce back and forth between claiming negotiations are going swimmingly, and saying — sometimes within the same social media post — that he’s probably going to have to keep bombing Iran due to its uncooperative leadership, which he sometimes describes as a more reasonable regime than the one he supposedly bombed out of existence.

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Meanwhile, gas prices keep soaring, Middle Eastern civilians keep dying from U.S. and Israeli attacks, and it all continues to make Trump the most unpopular president in U.S. history and spell doom for the GOP in the upcoming midterm elections. The only real mystery here is why only four House Republican voted to end this perpetual loser of a foreign conflict.

From the Washington Post:

In the House, four Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie (Kentucky), Tom Barrett (Michigan), Warren Davidson (Ohio) and Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania) — joined Democrats in voting to force Trump to end the war. “We are trapped in a war that won’t end because an incompetent president launched it thinking of only his own ego while failing to prepare for the consequences,” Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (New York), the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, said during debate on the House floor. “Diplomacy is the only exit from this, not more bombing, not more bluster.”

Obviously, Trump, who has suffered a series of recent L’s — including a permanent end to his “anti-weaponization fund,” a humiliating rebuke of his Freedom 250 event, and a judge making him scrub his name from the Kennedy Center — was unhappy about the vote.

“Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Thursday. “Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story – They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Sir, I promise you, not a single person — not a Democrat, not a Republican, not Vice President JD Vance, not Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, not the Iranian government, and damn sure not you — knows where negotiations stand.

Anyway, the resolution now heads to the Senate, where 50 of 100 senators have already appeared to support it, and if it passes, Trump would be required to either withdraw troops from Iran or gain Congress’ approval for the war.

So, we shall see.

SEE ALSO:

Iran Rejects US Terms To End War, Offers Terms Of Its Own



Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Grilled By Congress As Iran War Drags On



Trump Keeps Contradicting Himself On Iran War, Threatens Kharg Island Attack





House Votes To End Iran War, Trump Fumes At 4 Republicans Who Joined ‘Dumocrats’ In Passing Resolution was originally published on newsone.com