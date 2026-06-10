Disability Insurance: Protecting Your Greatest Asset | Dr. Willie Jolley

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Dr. Willie Jolley reminds listeners that what they think is their greatest asset often is not. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Disability Insurance: Protecting Your Greatest Asset” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he explains that your true greatest asset is your health and the ability to earn income. Disability insurance, he says, plays a critical role in safeguarding that asset.

Your greatest asset is not your house

Dr. Willie Jolley notes that many people point to their home as their greatest asset. Others think about their investment portfolio or their retirement account. He challenges that view. In reality, your greatest asset is your health.

Your future wealth and income depend on your ability to work and generate money. If illness or injury stops you from working, everything else can quickly fall at risk. That is why he says your earning ability sits at the center of your financial life.

Why disability insurance matters

Dr. Willie Jolley explains that disability insurance becomes crucial when your ability to work is threatened. Many people insure their homes, cars, and possessions. Yet they often fail to insure the one thing that makes all those purchases possible: their ability to make money.

In his book “Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better,” he teaches that income is the first leg of the three-leg stool of wealth creation. If that income leg is destroyed, damaged, or disrupted, your entire financial structure can come crashing down. Disability insurance helps protect that leg so the stool can keep standing.

Protect your income, protect your future

Dr. Willie Jolley stresses that protecting your income also protects your future and your legacy. When you guard your earning power, you guard your family’s stability and long-term plans. Disability insurance provides a safety net so a health crisis does not become a total financial crisis.

He urges listeners to take action and get disability coverage as part of their overall wealth strategy. He points them to winwithwillie.com for more information on his book and resources that help them grow themselves and grow their wealth. He closes by encouraging everyone to share the message so more people can do more, be more, achieve more, and win more, and he reminds them that their best is still yet to come.