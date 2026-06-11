Homeowners Insurance and Wealth Preservation | Dr. Willie Jolley

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Dr. Willie Jolley reminds listeners that one disaster can undo years of financial progress if a home is not properly protected. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Homeowners Insurance and Wealth Preservation” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he shares lessons learned from friends who endured house fires. His message connects home protection directly to long-term wealth preservation.

Your home and what’s inside are major assets

Dr. Willie Jolley explains that for most people, their house is their biggest asset. The items inside often come next, whether because of financial value or deep sentimental value. Over the past few years, three of his good friends experienced house fires. From their loss, he learned priceless lessons about preparation.

Those friends told him that everyone needs proper coverage, whether they own or rent. Fire insurance and renter’s insurance become essential tools for protecting both structure and belongings. Without them, rebuilding can be painfully slow and extremely expensive.

A simple step: record everything you own

One piece of advice from his friends changed how Dr. Willie Jolley manages his own home. They told him that every homeowner or renter should pull out their phone, switch to video, and record every item in their house. That video becomes a visual inventory in case disaster strikes.

He followed their counsel and started at the front door, walking through every room and capturing each item. That recording now serves as proof of what he owns. If a fire or other disaster ever occurs, the video can help the insurance company see exactly what was there and what needs to be replaced. Insurance can then help restore and replace what is lost, and the video makes that process much clearer.

Protect your home, protect your future

Dr. Willie Jolley urges listeners to take action right away. He encourages them to create a home inventory video today, secure fire insurance or renter’s insurance, and get the best coverage they can afford. These steps support both safety and long-term wealth preservation.

He asks people to share this message because no one knows when a fire might occur. He also directs them to winwithwillie.com for resources that help them grow themselves and their wealth, including access to his book “Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better.” He closes by reminding listeners that their best is still yet to come.