God Will Send Your Tribe: Adia’s Love Talk On Real Friends, Mentors And Making Room For Others

Grieving old friendships is necessary to welcome new, God-appointed connections.

Mentors like Erica Campbell provide invaluable support beyond just business.

Using your platform to lift others, not just yourself, removes industry barriers.

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Finding Your God‑Sent Tribe In New Seasons

On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Adia sat in for Erica and used her Love Talk to highlight the power of real friends, family, and support. She introduced Rock City artist Jess Cordell’s single “Moving” and shared how proud she is of him as part of her Black Sheep family with Pastor Mike Jr. In this new season of her life, Adia says she has learned that God Himself will send the right tribe at the right time. She loves people and makes friends easily, but she admits she hates losing them and has had to grieve friendships that faded as life shifted.

Grieving Old Friendships While Welcoming New Ones

Adia describes past seasons when she felt “really, really, really alone” as certain friend groups changed unexpectedly. Some connections seemed like “we going to be friends for life,” but distance, growth, and life circumstances forced natural separation. Looking back, she now believes that lonely stretch was necessary. God used it to show her that different seasons require different people. Instead of clinging to every past relationship, she has learned to grieve what changed and then intentionally appreciate the people who are actually present now, especially when God starts letting you win.

Erica Campbell As More Than A Feature

To illustrate, Adia points to her relationship with Erica Campbell. The two recently released a remix together, but Erica has become far more than a guest feature. In an industry where mentoring and “big sister/big brother” support can be rare, Erica has taken Adia under her wing. Adia says she can call Erica not only about music or creative ideas, but also about real‑life problems and know she will show up. For Adia, that kind of covering is a sign that God keeps sending the right people for each chapter.

Using Your Platform To Lift Others

Cheryl Jackson jumps in to affirm that Erica is known for supporting those coming behind her and rallying around them. She also celebrates Adia for using her guest‑host platform to push Cordell’s song instead of only promoting her own music. That, Cheryl says, is “how you do it.” Adia then piggybacks with a story about Pastor Mike Jr., who chose not to submit himself for any Stellar Awards this year. He felt he had already won enough and wanted to give others a chance, which helped create space for Jess Cordell’s first Stellar nomination with “Moving.”

There Are No Gatekeepers When You Help Somebody Else

Adia and Cheryl agree that the gospel world talks about “gatekeepers” more than most genres. Yet Adia notes that helping someone else is the fastest way to remove that barrier. When you use your influence to open doors for others, you do not have to worry about gatekeepers at all. As she looks around at her Rock City and Black Sheep family, Adia says she is most grateful now for “real friends and family,” because without a strong support system it is hard to sustain anything. Her Love Talk ends as both women thank God for tribes that cheer, cover, and share the stage instead of guarding it.