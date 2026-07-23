Teddy Cross Shares Powerful Testimony Behind New Gospel Song

Cross's song 'God Got This Thing' encourages listeners that God is in control during life's uncertainties.

Cross overcame a secret crack cocaine addiction through surrendering his life to God.

Cross's ministry now focuses on visiting recovery programs and speaking life to those battling addiction.

Source: Teddy Cross / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Teddy Cross is using his latest music to remind listeners that no matter what life brings, God remains in control.

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The gospel artist recently joined Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to debut his new single, “God Got This Thing,” a song filled with hope and encouragement for anyone facing uncertainty. Cross said he wrote the song because so many people are dealing with personal struggles, financial challenges, and the pressures of everyday life.

“I just wanted to encourage the people,” he said. “There’s a lot going on in this world and in this country. I want people to know that God has this.”

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While introducing the uplifting track, Cross repeatedly reminded listeners not to worry because God is able to provide, protect, and make a way even when situations seem impossible. The message, he explained, comes from personal experience.

During the interview, Cross reflected on his early years in gospel music. Before launching his solo career, he spent years singing with the legendary Willie Neal Johnson and the Gospel Keynotes, one of gospel music’s most influential quartet groups. After Johnson’s passing, Cross stepped into his own ministry with the goal of continuing to inspire audiences through music.

But his greatest testimony had nothing to do with his career.

Cross revealed that while touring and singing gospel music during the 1980s, he was secretly battling a crack cocaine addiction.

“I was singing gospel music, but I wasn’t living what I was singing,” he admitted.

Everything changed after he reached a breaking point. Cross said he prayed and surrendered his life completely to God, telling Him that whether he remained addicted or was set free, God would receive the glory.

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That prayer became a turning point.

Cross recalled sitting alone in a hotel room when he felt what he describes as the spirit of addiction leave both his body and the room.

“That let me know if God could do that, He can do anything,” he said.

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His testimony continues to shape his ministry today. While living in New Orleans and serving alongside Bishop Paul Morton and Pastor Debra Morton, Cross regularly visited homeless shelters and recovery programs to encourage people struggling with addiction. He said watching lives change through faith has become one of the greatest blessings of his ministry.

He also encouraged families with loved ones battling addiction to speak life instead of defeat.

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“We have to speak what we want, not what we see,” Cross said. “Speak with faith, and God turns situations around.”

The new single also features Doug Williams of the legendary Williams Brothers, an artist Cross has admired for years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone he considers a gospel legend was a dream fulfilled.

For Cross, “God Got This Thing” is more than a song. It’s a testimony of redemption, healing, and the belief that no challenge is too great for God to overcome.

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