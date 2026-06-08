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CeCe Winans Returns to the Sacred Roots of Gospel

CeCe Winans Returns to the Sacred Roots of Gospel With Her Long-Awaited Recording of THE HYMNS!

Published on June 8, 2026

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Amy Grant, CeCe Winans, & Michael W Smith: Christmas Together - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

CeCe Winans Returns to the Sacred Roots of Gospel With Her Long-Awaited Recording of THE HYMNS! was originally published on praiserichmond.com

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