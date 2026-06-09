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Don Jackson & Adia On Stellar Awards

Don Jackson And Adia Talk 41st Stellar Awards, New Artists And Charlotte “Feeling Like Home”

GRIFF talks with Don Jackson and five‑time nominee Adia about the 41st Stellar Awards, new artists, and Charlotte’s home‑style celebration.

Published on June 9, 2026

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  • The Stellar Awards showcase both established and emerging gospel artists.
  • Charlotte, NC is the 2023 host city, which the gospel community considers a 'home'.
  • The Stellar Plus experience offers additional events beyond the awards show.

Celebrating The 41st Stellar Awards

On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, GRIFF welcomed Don Jackson, founder, chairman and CEO of Central City Productions, Stellar Network, and the Stellar Awards, along with five‑time Stellar nominee Adia. Don joined to highlight the 41st Stellar Awards celebration and this year’s nominees. He noted how special it is to see long‑time favorites like Tasha Cobbs and John P. Kee back in the mix. At the same time, he is especially excited about the wave of new artists whose songs and creativity are shaping today’s gospel sound. Don pointed to Adia as an example, sharing that she was with them last year and has returned again as a “tremendous” nominee.

Adia On Being A Five‑Time Nominee

GRIFF pointed out that Kim Burrell leads this season with seven nominations while Adia is up for five. Adia described the experience as a dream come true and an honor she will never get used to. She and her team watched the nomination announcement like an NFL draft party at the studio, cameras rolling as they burst into tears when her name appeared. For her, the Stellars represent “the greatest night in gospel music” and a chance to stand among great people and rich legacy. She also made sure to shout out Kim Burrell for having a truly “stellar” year after years of faithful commitment to gospel music.

Kirk Franklin Hosts In Charlotte, “Feels Like Home”

GRIFF then turned back to Don Jackson to talk about this year’s setting and theme. As an active member of the Gospel Industry Coalition, he said he is excited about their luncheon, which will be led by Don’s wife under the theme “Feels Like Home.” Don confirmed that Kirk Franklin will serve as the solo host for this year’s show. He added that Charlotte, North Carolina, really does feel like home for the gospel community. Adia agreed enthusiastically, sharing that she lived in Charlotte from 2018 to 2021 and was thrilled when the city was announced as the 2026 host site. She promised, “We about to have some fun this year.”

Stellar Plus: More Than Just An Award Show

The conversation also highlighted the expanded Stellar Plus experience. Don and GRIFF ran through extras like comedy shows (which GRIFF often joins), songwriter events, Nico’s line‑dancing event, fitness activities, and more. They reminded listeners that Get Up! Mornings has a decade‑long relationship with Charlotte, with Melanie Pratt holding down the local airwaves there. For fans who want to attend or learn more, Don and GRIFF directed everyone to thestellarawards.com. As the segment closed, Don thanked GRIFF for covering everything and praised Adia’s presence on the call, calling her “tremendous” again. GRIFF signed off by celebrating both Don Jackson and Adia and promising more great content on Get Up! Mornings.

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