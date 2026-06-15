Once Again, Trump Lashes Out At Iran For Leaking Details Of Peace Deal

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We’re nearly four months into the U.S. and Israel’s war on Iran, and, once again, there’s talk of a ceasefire and a deal that could end the conflict. Now, we’ve heard all of this before — dozens of times over, actually — but this time, there actually seems to be some agreement between governments that a peace deal is actually in the works. However — because there’s always a “however” — President Donald Trump has already lashed out at the Iranian government, which he has accused of leaking details of the deal that are, of course, fake news.

So, let’s get into it…

According to Axios: “The U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding President Trump claims will soon be signed calls for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen immediately without tolls and for Iran to receive sanctions relief based on compliance, according to a diplomat from one of the mediating countries and a U.S. official.” If that’s the case, it would only mean Trump is set to sign a deal that would return everything to exactly how it was before the U.S. and Israeli governments began bombing Iran out of nowhere, and with no clear objective.

But Iranian media outlets released their own details about the deal, and those reports seemed to amount to more of a cave to Iranian demands than a mutually beneficial or compromising deal, which, again, has happened before.

From BBC News:

On Friday, Iranian media published what they described as terms of an agreement. The reported details included the lifting of a US naval blockade and “at least $300bn (£223bn)” to address the damage caused by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Israel is not involved in the talks which have been mostly mediated by Pakistan and are meant to lead to an extension of the ceasefire and the start of negotiations on key issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme. For decades, Iran has been accused by Western countries of trying to build a nuclear weapon. It has denied the accusations saying its programme is for peaceful purposes – to generate electricity and for research purposes. Iran’s Mehr news agency which published the alleged contents of the deal said Iran wanted a final agreement to be endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution. “The final agreement shall be limited to issues concerning the future of enriched materials and enrichment activities, sanctions relief, and the programme for rebuilding Iran’s economy,” it said. It added that “final negotiations shall not begin until half of Iran’s frozen assets have been released, Iranian oil sanctions have been suspended, and the naval blockade has been lifted”. So, slight correction: if what has been reported regarding the deal is true, everything goes back to exactly how it was before the bombing started, and Iran gets an extra $300 billion in the bank.

Trump, of course, was unhappy about the leaked details and, in a Truth Social post, denied that what was presented bore any resemblance to the deal he was prepared to sign.

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“Very dishonorable people to deal with,” Trump called the Iranian government in the post. “With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!”

First, even for Trump, that was a weird and nonsensical use of the word “AMAZING,” although I suppose it’s pretty amazing that Trump didn’t include in his post another idle threat to bomb Iran “back to the stone age” or destroy its entire civilization.

Other than that, though, it’s all the same rinse and repeat: Trump claims there’s a deal coming, a ceasefire is tentatively put in place, then Trump start’s shit talking us out of said pending, possibly imaginary deal. And even if there’s a real deal in place, details get reported, revealing that Iran is getting more than it’s giving up, which is contrary to what Trump claims, so we just end up back where we started, with no deal and no ceasefire. And if the Israeli government never takes part in these talks, but is often the first country to resume launching bombs and missiles wherever it pleases, why should anyone have any confidence that a real, mutually agreed upon deal would be sustainable even if one could be reached?

In the end, we’re left with the same question we had from the start of this debacle: What the hell are we even doing here?

SEE ALSO:

Iran Rejects US Terms To End War, Offers Terms Of Its Own



House Votes To End Iran War, Trump Fumes At GOP Members Who Voted Yes





Once Again, Trump Lashes Out At Iran For Leaking Details Of Peace Deal was originally published on newsone.com