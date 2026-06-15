Black TV Dads Who Showed Us What Fatherhood Looks Like
11 Best Black TV Dads Who Showed Us What Real Fatherhood Looks Like
In honor of Father’s Day, we curated a list of Black TV dads who showed us what real fatherhood looks like. Check out our list inside.
We previously gave TV moms their flowers in Global Grind’s tribute to the Black TV moms who raised us; it is time to bring the fathers into the conversation too. Because just like those mothers carried entire households on screen and in our hearts, the Black TV dads of sitcom history gave us something television had rarely offered before: a version of Black fatherhood built on presence, humor, sacrifice and a love that did not need to announce itself to be real.
None of this happens without one show breaking the ground first. As Revolt noted in their own breakdown of the genre’s history, Good Times was the first sitcom to put a two-parent Black family at the center of the screen. That single decision rewired what was possible for every show that followed. Once that door opened, television started giving fans fathers who were funny, flawed, strict, soft, present and everything in between, and an entire generation grew up watching themselves reflected back for the first time.
What stands out, looking back at these characters, is how different they all were from each other. None of them were interchangeable. Some ruled their households with an iron fist wrapped in love. Some were the goofiest people in the room and somehow still the moral center of the family. Some never planned on being fathers at all and had to learn the job in real time, in front of a live studio audience, with the whole world watching. And yet every single one of them showed up, week after week, season after season, which is really part of the job description in the first place.
For a lot of us, these characters were not just funny moments between commercial breaks. They were quiet instruction manuals. They showed us what accountability looked like when a parent made a mistake. They showed us that providing for a family did not always look glamorous and that love sometimes looked like working a second job no one saw. They gave Black fathers personality, contradiction and humanity at a time when television rarely extended any of those things to them.
So with Father’s Day energy arriving, here is our list of the Black TV dads who left a mark.
11 Black TV Dads We Love
1. Michael “Mike” Kyle — My Wife and Kids
Mike ran his household like a comedy writers’ room, dishing out the most chaotic and creative punishments television has ever seen, but underneath every bit was a father who would do absolutely anything for his wife and kids.
2. Philip Banks — The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Uncle Phil took in a nephew from a completely different world and folded him into the family without a second thought, eventually treating Will exactly like one of his own. His authority never felt cold because it was always backed by genuine care, and that balance is why he tops nearly every list like this one.
3. Bernie McCullough — The Bernie Mac Show
Bernie did not sign up to raise three kids overnight, but he committed to the job anyway and was honest enough to admit on camera, directly to the audience, when he got it wrong. That kind of self-awareness from a TV dad was rare and it mattered.
4. Ray Campbell — Sister, Sister
A single father who lost his wife and ended up raising not just his adopted daughter but her twin sister too, Ray brought a steady, intellectual calm to a household that could have easily gone in a much messier direction.
5. Julius Rock — Everybody Hates Chris
Julius worked himself to the bone so his kids would not have to inherit his struggles, and his reputation for being cheap was really just the visible side of a much deeper sacrifice that the show let us understand fully over time.
6. John “Pops” Williams — The Wayans Bros.
Pops never pretended to have life figured out, but he showed his grown sons something just as valuable: you can stay exactly who you are and still be someone your kids can always count on.
7. Bennie Upshaw — The Upshaws
Mike Epps brings Bennie to life as a father who is constantly working to be better than the man he was the day before, and the show never lets him off the hook for his past mistakes. He is loud, he is messy, he is far from perfect, and that is exactly what makes him feel real. Bennie shows up for his kids even when showing up looks complicated, proving that growth as a father does not require a clean slate, just the willingness to keep trying.
8. Flex Washington — One on One
Flex went from a carefree bachelor to a full-time single dad almost overnight, and the show spent its run honestly portraying how hard that transition actually is when you are learning to parent and discipline at the same time.
9. Carl Winslow — Family Matters
Between dealing with Steve Urkel on a near-constant basis, Carl still managed to be the dependable anchor of his household, proving that even chaos next door cannot shake a father who is solid at home.
10. James Evans Sr. — Good Times
James worked hard during a decade that gave Black families very little room to breathe, and he carried his household with dignity throughout. Even after the show wrote him off, his presence stayed woven into every episode that followed.
11. George Jefferson — The Jeffersons
George and his son Lionel clashed often and George was rarely the one to back down first, but their relationship always found its way back to mutual respect, which is its own kind of fatherhood lesson.
These men gave us laughter and life lessons in equal measure, and decades later we are still quoting them. Happy belated Father’s Day to every television dad who made the culture feel a little more seen.
RELATED: 13 Black TV Moms Who Raised Us Even If They Weren’t Ours
11 Best Black TV Dads Who Showed Us What Real Fatherhood Looks Like was originally published on globalgrind.com
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