11 Best Black TV Dads Who Showed Us What Real Fatherhood Looks Like

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

In honor of Father’s Day, we curated a list of Black TV dads who showed us what real fatherhood looks like. Check out our list inside.

We previously gave TV moms their flowers in Global Grind’s tribute to the Black TV moms who raised us; it is time to bring the fathers into the conversation too. Because just like those mothers carried entire households on screen and in our hearts, the Black TV dads of sitcom history gave us something television had rarely offered before: a version of Black fatherhood built on presence, humor, sacrifice and a love that did not need to announce itself to be real.

None of this happens without one show breaking the ground first. As Revolt noted in their own breakdown of the genre’s history, Good Times was the first sitcom to put a two-parent Black family at the center of the screen. That single decision rewired what was possible for every show that followed. Once that door opened, television started giving fans fathers who were funny, flawed, strict, soft, present and everything in between, and an entire generation grew up watching themselves reflected back for the first time.

What stands out, looking back at these characters, is how different they all were from each other. None of them were interchangeable. Some ruled their households with an iron fist wrapped in love. Some were the goofiest people in the room and somehow still the moral center of the family. Some never planned on being fathers at all and had to learn the job in real time, in front of a live studio audience, with the whole world watching. And yet every single one of them showed up, week after week, season after season, which is really part of the job description in the first place.

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For a lot of us, these characters were not just funny moments between commercial breaks. They were quiet instruction manuals. They showed us what accountability looked like when a parent made a mistake. They showed us that providing for a family did not always look glamorous and that love sometimes looked like working a second job no one saw. They gave Black fathers personality, contradiction and humanity at a time when television rarely extended any of those things to them.

So with Father’s Day energy arriving, here is our list of the Black TV dads who left a mark.