LAPD Kills Woman's Dog During Response To Noise Complaint

Source: Myung J. Chun / Getty

Police officers with the Los Angeles Police Department just went viral for shooting and killing a Black woman’s dog after they responded to a noise complaint that turned out to be the woman’s enthusiastic celebration of the New York Knicks’ NBA championship win on Saturday night.

According to ABC 7, the shooting took place inside a condo building in Canoga Park, where LAPD officers reportedly responded to a 911 call about a woman screaming and shouting. According to the police department, the woman’s dog rushed toward officers who entered the home, forcing them to shoot to defend themselves against this dog, pictured below.

According to ABC, this photo of a 2-year-old golden retriever, Saint Bernard, and poodle mix was taken just moments before the incident occurred, meaning trained police officers saw a cute, mid-size at best, easily manageable dog dressed in a little Knicks t-shirt supposedly rush toward them and decided deadly force was the only way to keep themselves safe.

The dog owner, Marie Marseille, who is originally from New York, told her side of the story to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

From Fox 11:

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“I’m like, ‘Oh no, it’s just me,’” Marseille told FOX 11. “And then they saw Jamison, and the one officer said, ‘Put the dog away.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, no problem.’” Marseille says she tried to comply, but Jamison slipped outside and walked toward one of the officers. “The next thing I know, Jamison is lying on the ground,” she said. “But Jamison wasn’t baring his teeth, he wasn’t growling, he wasn’t aggressive, he wasn’t barking. He was just moving toward the officer.” Marseille’s grief, captured on video and shared widely on social media, drew an outpouring of anger from neighbors who knew Jamison at the complex. “What is the purpose of all of you?” one neighbor is heard saying in the video. “This is what we pay for?!” “He’s my baby,” Marseille said through tears. “It doesn’t make any sense to me. I can’t make sense of anything.”

Look, if a “back the blue” bootlicker wants to imagine a scenario where this dog was going full Cujo on these cops, forcing them to fear for their lives and take action, that’s what they’re going to do, but from where the rest of us sit, these officers are trigger-happy cowards.

On the other hand, maybe now that cops are killing pets, not just Black people, certain people will actually start to care.

Y’all know who I mean.

Anyway, according to ABC 7, “The circumstances that led up to the police shooting are under review.” We’ll just have to wait and see what that means, if anything at all.

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LAPD Kills Woman’s Dog During Response To Noise Complaint That Turned Out To Be Knicks Celebration was originally published on newsone.com