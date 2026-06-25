Faith Walk: Don’t Despise Small Beginnings With God

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Faith Walk: Don’t Despise Small Beginnings

On this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell reminds listeners not to despise small beginnings. She opens with Zechariah 4:10, which warns against looking down on the “day of small things.” God sees every humble start and knows how to grow it into something greater.

Erica explains that many people feel disappointed when their dreams start small. A new job, a small platform, or a simple opportunity can feel beneath you. You may want a big stage or a big moment right away, but the process often begins in quiet, hidden places.

To bring this truth to life, Erica shares her own story. She once performed in a stage play that some might see as a small or even “beneath me” opportunity. She was not the star of the show; she served as an understudy and played a supporting role in a classic “mama play.” Yet that small role changed everything because Warren Campbell was in the audience that night.

If Erica had despised that stage play, she might have missed her future husband and ministry partner. From that one small beginning, God built a marriage, music, and a life of purpose they could share together. None of it looked huge at first; it grew over time as they trusted God and stayed faithful.

Erica also notes that many great relationships and opportunities start in ordinary places. You might meet someone in a grocery store or at a simple event and not think much of it. That meeting can later become a lifelong friendship, partnership, or open door.

She encourages listeners not to decide what something will be just because it looks small right now. The beginning can feel awkward, uncomfortable, and unimpressive. Almost nobody starts on the mountaintop. God often works through small beginnings, then grows them into something you never imagined.

Erica closes this Faith Walk by urging you to honor your small start. Be patient, stay faithful, and trust that God is writing a bigger story. Don’t minimize the beginning, because with God, it can become something great.