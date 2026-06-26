Restaurants Serving Fourth of July Themed Foods & Deals
Limited-Time Menus & Food Deals You Can’t Miss This 4th Of July
Whether you’re planning a backyard barbecue, heading to a holiday party, or simply looking to indulge in festive flavors, restaurants across the country are celebrating Independence Day with limited-time menu items, patriotic desserts, and can’t-miss deals.
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From red, white, and blue sweet treats to special discounts leading up to the Fourth of July, these restaurants are making it easy to celebrate the holiday with delicious food and great savings.
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Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
USA Doughnut: Cookies & kreme filling, red icing, patriotic star sprinkles, and a USA sugar pieceFirework Doughnut: vanilla flavored blue icing, gold glitter, and a fireworks sugar piece
Freedom Ring Doughnut: white icing, blue sprinkles, white stars, and red icing stripes
Dunkin’
Rocket Pop Donut
SONIC Drive-In
Slush Float
$2.50 american menu including jr double cheeseburger
Applebee’s Grill + Bar
DOLLARITAS on July 1st.
Costco bakery
Red, white & blue sugar cookies
Lomas24!
uthentic Mexican flavors
Ice-cold drinks & handcrafted cocktails
Fresh ingredients & sizzling favorites
Fun, festive atmosphere
Holiday celebration vibes
DICKEY’S LANCASTER
FREE Ice Cream Every Day
Kids Eat FREE on Sundays
$2 Beers
EBT/SNAP Accepted and more
El Diner
$1 Wings
$1 Street Tacos
$1 Egg Rolls
And Much More!
Buffalo Wild Wings
Red White & Booze Lemonade
Potbelly Sandwich Works
Confetti Cookie Shake with a Signature sugar cookie pieces and festive sprinkles blended with hand-dipped vanilla ice cream.
Jumpy Party
Book any inflatable for the 4th of July, and get a SECOND DAY ABSOLUTELY FREE
Circle K
Sparkling Patriotic Punch
Celebrate America’s 250th with a new flavor
Great American Cookies
limited time red, white, blue, Stars & Stripes Sprinkles cookie
Dairy Queen
Stars & Stripes Misty Slush Float
Limited-Time Menus & Food Deals You Can’t Miss This 4th Of July was originally published on majic945.com