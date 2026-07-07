11 Products That Helped My Hair And Skin Thrive In The NOLA Heat During Essence Fest

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Source: If you’ve ever been to Essence Festival, then you already know the assignment: stay cute, stay hydrated, and prepare for the heat. As someone who spends a lot of time traveling, I’ve learned that packing smart is just as important as planning your outfits. Between walking through the Convention Center, attending events, hopping between brunches, and dancing at concerts, your beauty routine must work overtime. Here’s what was in my Essence Festival beauty bag to help me maintain my look. Hair John Frieda Frizz Ease Serum Humidity-proof your strands. New Orleans humidity doesn’t play fair. Whether you’re rocking a silk press, curls, braids, or a protective style, moisture in the air can quickly turn a good hair day into a challenge. This is my secret weapon against frizz. A few drops help smooth fly aways, tame puffiness, and add shine without weighing hair down. When you’re spending hours outdoors, it’s the perfect quick fix to keep your style looking polished. Shop Now Palmer’s Tahitian Vanilla Hydra Gloss Pack Festival weekends can be tough on your hair. Between the heat, sweat, and constant styling, your strands need a little extra love. I pack this deep conditioning treatment because it helps restore moisture, softness, and shine after a long day. Consider it a mini self-care moment back at the hotel. This is a game changer, trust me. Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Shop Now

Skin Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen Keep your glow without looking greasy. When temperatures rise, I want products that keep my skin moisturized while still feeling lightweight. Nobody wants dry, ashy skin but nobody wants to feel sticky either. Let’s start with the non-negotiable: sunscreen. Yes, you should be wearing sunscreen (everyday). If you’re spending hours walking around New Orleans, protecting your skin is a must. I love Bioré UV Aqua Rich because it’s lightweight, absorbs quickly, and doesn’t leave behind the white cast that so many sunscreens do. It layers beautifully under makeup and keeps my skin protected without feeling heavy in the summer heat. Shop Now

Makeup Less is more in the heat. When temperatures soar, heavy makeup can feel uncomfortable. My festival beauty philosophy is simple: lightweight products that enhance your features and stay put. Fenty Beauty Foundation Stick I love a foundation stick for travel because it’s mess-free, easy to apply, and perfect for touch-ups. The formula provides buildable coverage while still allowing skin to look like skin. Exactly what I want when I’m moving around all day. Shop Now Danessa Myricks Cream Blush Cream blush is a summer essential. It melts beautifully into the skin and creates that fresh, healthy flush that powder products sometimes can’t achieve in hot weather. Plus, it gives you that effortless glow that looks amazing both in person and in photos. Shop Now One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Waterproof Setting Spray If there is one product I refuse to leave home without during festival season, it’s setting spray. Between the humidity, sweat, and nonstop movement, your makeup needs backup. One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Waterproof Setting Spray helps lock everything in place, so my makeup survives the heat, the dancing, the selfies, and everything in between. Shop Now Essence Festival is a marathon, not a sprint. Between the heat, humidity, and packed schedule, your beauty routine should work with you not against you.