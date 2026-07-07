Jekalyn Carr Announces "A Night of Breakthrough" Tour
Jekalyn Carr Announces "A Night of Breakthrough" Tour
Our girl Jekalyn Carr stays busy and blessed, and now she’s getting ready to hit the road!
On the heels of her six Stellar Award nominations, the Grammy & Stellar Award winner has just announced her A Night of Breakthrough Tour, hitting seven cities this fall.
The tour kicks off in Tampa, FL, on September 12 and wraps in Southaven, MS on November 15. In a press release, the tour promises “a powerful worship experience bringing a message of faith, hope, and breakthrough to audiences across the country.
The announcement comes alongside Jekalyn’s latest video, “History (Breakthrough) – Live Experience” from her critically acclaimed Jekalyn X The Legends album. In true Jekalyn fashion, she delivers a passionate and powerful performance in the video.
In a statement, Jekalyn says, “This tour is about reminding people that no matter what they’ve faced, breakthrough is still possible. I want every person to leave encouraged, refreshed, and believing God for what once seemed impossible.”
You can grab your tickets right now at https://iamjekalyncarr.com/tour or https://brushfire.com/jekalyncarrtour/!
TOUR DATES
- September 12 – Tampa, FL
- September 13 – Albany, GA
- September 18 – Pensacola, FL
- September 19 – New Orleans, LA
- November 7 – Birmingham, AL
- November 14 – Jackson, MS
- November 15 – Southaven, MS
Jekalyn Carr Announces "A Night of Breakthrough" Tour was originally published on mypraiseatl.com
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