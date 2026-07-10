Simone Biles Shuts Down Hater Over Taylor Swift Wedding Invite
Not Black Women Being Asked To Prove They Belong Again — Simone Biles Silences Trolls Who Questioned Her Taylor Swift Wedding Invite
Simone Biles knows how to make an entrance, and how to shut down critics with just a few words. The Olympic gymnastics legend turned heads when she shared stunning Instagram photos on July 7 of the custom maroon haute couture gown she wore to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden. Designed by celebrated Vietnamese designer Đỗ Long, the unforgettable look perfectly matched the glamour of one of the year’s most talked-about celebrity celebrations.
Biles attended the extravagant event alongside her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, and together the couple delivered one of the evening’s best-dressed moments. However, as thousands of fans flooded the comments section with compliments for the couple, one social media user attempted to question why Biles had even been invited to the wedding.
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Commenting on her July 6 Instagram post, the user asked, “When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?”
Simone Biles delivered a classy response.
It didn’t take long for the seven-time Olympic medalist to respond. Rather than ignore the remark, Biles reminded followers that social media offers only a small glimpse into her personal life.
“Remember this,” she replied, “I only show y’all what I want y’all to know.”
With that simple response, Biles once again proved she’s just as quick with a comeback as she is on the balance beam and confident, in the face of spite.
That big bold energy was on display with the dramatic avant-garde gown Biles wore to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. It featured a striking halter neckline, a sculpted bodice with a subtle waist cutout, and layers upon layers of rich burgundy leather fringe embellished with silver metallic eyelets and sparkling red gemstones. The intricate details created the illusion of shimmering chainmail, while a romantic tulle train cascaded from one hip, adding even more drama to the couture creation.
She completed the head-turning ensemble with an embellished red crystal clutch and dazzling diamond heart-drop earrings from Maison Spoiled High Jewelry. Owens complemented his wife perfectly in a deep burgundy velvet tuxedo jacket with sleek black satin lapels, paired with tailored black trousers and an elegant black bow tie, making the couple one of the night’s most stylish duos.
Fortunately, the overwhelming majority of fans were far more interested in celebrating the couple’s fashionable appearance than questioning the guest list.
“Make this black love last forever. Your guys are a beautiful couple. That dress is everything,” one admirer wrote.
Another fan added, “Y’all look amazingly beautiful!!”
Who attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?
The wedding itself was every bit as spectacular as expected. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows inside New York City’s legendary Madison Square Garden, which was completely transformed into an enchanted forest for the occasion. Towering trees, lush greenery, romantic peach drapery, and elegant floral displays created a magical setting for the reported 1,000 guests.
The celebration also featured an impressive lineup of celebrity attendees and performers, including Selena Gomez, Adam Sandler, Camila Cabello, Gracie Abrams, Ellie Goulding, and the legendary Stevie Nicks, who treated guests to a special performance, according to People.
Between the breathtaking fashion, star-studded guest list, and unforgettable setting, it was a celebration worthy of the spotlight. And while online critics tried to steal a moment from Simone Biles’ big fashion reveal, the Olympic icon handled it with effortless confidence. We love to see it!
RELATED CONTENT: Tyra Banks Thinks Taylor Swift Should Replace Whitney Houston In ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake — And The Internet Is Pissed
Not Black Women Being Asked To Prove They Belong Again — Simone Biles Silences Trolls Who Questioned Her Taylor Swift Wedding Invite was originally published on madamenoire.com
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