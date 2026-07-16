Mayor Bowser Honors Media Pioneer Cathy Hughes With Key to DC

Cathy Hughes receives one of the District’s highest honors for her decades of service, innovation, and leadership in media. Source: Mion Edwards/ @mionsade

A hometown icon received one of the District’s highest honors on Wednesday as Mayor Muriel Bowser presented Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairwoman of Urban One, with the Key to the City of Washington, D.C. The ceremony took place during a special edition of Majic Wednesdays at Sycamore & Oak, celebrating Hughes’ decades-long impact on media, culture, and the amplification of Black voices nationwide. Mayor Muriel Bowser addresses attendees before presenting Cathy Hughes with the Key to the City. Source: Mion Edwards/ @mionsade

Mayor Muriel Bowser, Virginia Ali, and Cora Masters Barry joined community leaders in celebrating Cathy Hughes as she received the Key to the City of Washington, D.C. Source: Mion Edwards/ @mionsade Cathy Hughes built a media empire that began in Washington, D.C., and grew into Urban One, the nation’s largest Black-owned multimedia company. For more than 45 years, Hughes has amplified Black voices through radio, television, and digital media while creating opportunities for generations of broadcasters, journalists, entrepreneurs, and storytellers.

Urban One President and CEO Alfred C. Liggins III speaks during the celebration honoring founder Cathy Hughes. Source: Mion Edwards/ @mionsade

Her influence has helped shape the media landscape both locally and nationally, making her one of the most respected figures in American broadcasting. The ceremony brought together community leaders, media executives, elected officials, and supporters to celebrate Hughes’ extraordinary legacy. Throughout the evening, speakers reflected on the influence she has had on Washington, D.C., the media industry, and countless individuals whose careers have been shaped by her leadership. LaToya Foster, Director of the DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment and DC Film Commissioner, speaks during the ceremony honoring Cathy Hughes. Source: Mion Edwards/ @mionsade

Among those paying tribute were Mayor Muriel Bowser; Alfred C. Liggins III, President and CEO of Urban One; Michelle Rice, President of TV One and CLEO TV; Cora Masters Barry, philanthropist, civic leader, and CEO of the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center; Virginia Ali, co-founder of Ben’s Chili Bowl and Washington icon; and LaToya Foster, Director of the DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment and DC Film Commissioner. Cora Masters Barry, philanthropist, civic leader, and CEO of the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center, reflects on Cathy Hughes’ impact on Washington, D.C. and beyond. Source: Mion Edwards/ @mionsade

Michelle Rice, President of TV One and CLEO TV, shares remarks honoring Cathy Hughes’ groundbreaking contributions to media and storytelling. Source: Mion Edwards/ @mionsade

The celebration continued as part of a special Majic Wednesdays event, bringing together the Urban One family, Radio One DC team members, TV One staff, community partners, and supporters. Hosted by Vic Jagger, the evening also featured music from DJ Face and live performances from District Kings and Junkyard Band.