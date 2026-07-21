Right Or Wrong? Mom Murders Man Hiding Under Daughter’s Bed

Aleksey Konovaloff

It’s generally understood that most parents will go the distance in order to protect their children, but is there ever an example of going too far?

That’s the question many are debating over in response to a recent murder in Memphis where a mom fatally shot a 20-year-old adult man who she found hiding under the bed of her 13-year-old daughter.

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According to Action 5 News, 36-year-old Kendra Scott is being held on a $100,000 bond after appearing in court earlier today (July 20) to determine her fate in the July 16 shooting. Scott however seems to show no remorse, as the affidavit states she told Memphis police that she, in quote, “did what I had to do.” She’s being charged with first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Police arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive man, later identified as Rodderius Morton, laid out on the front yard with a gunshot wound to the back of his head as stated in the affidavit.

Read more on what sparked this gruesome outcome below, via PEOPLE:

“Police spoke to a juvenile who was allegedly in the home at the time of the incident.

The juvenile, whose name has not been released, told police that they had invited Morton into the home at about 1:20 or 1:30 a.m., per the affidavit.

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The juvenile then told police that Scott arrived home and began yelling, ‘Who’s at my house?’

The juvenile told police that they were afraid of Scott, who had a gun in her hand and had previously said that if she ‘sees a boy in my house I will put a hole in his ass,’ per the affidavit.

The juvenile said Scott then discovered Morton hiding under the juvenile’s bed.

The juvenile went on to say that Morton gathered his things and left the home, at which point they heard a gunshot.”

“One of the key questions in this case will be whether anyone could act rationally in this circumstance,” says Scott’s attorney, Blake Ballin, and it’s what many are asking themselves in determining the circumstances. Could any parent be expected to respond to a home intruder, let alone a potential pedophile, with anything other than blind rage? Then again, is murder simply a one-size-fits-all crime?

See what social media is saying below about this case that has many split on what’s right and who’s wrong:

1. it shouldn’t be this much discourse behind that memphis case and if you disagree with the mom don’t have kids.

via @maiyajambalaya