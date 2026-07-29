William McDowell Returns With Powerful New Worship Anthem

New single emphasizes the sufficiency and centrality of Christ, rejecting distractions like success or spiritual experiences.

Upcoming album 'Dreams, Revelations, and Moments' captures authentic worship moments from around the world.

McDowell hopes the music will shape believers' prayers and daily walk, reflecting the greatness of God.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Pastor William McDowell is ushering listeners into a deeper place of worship with his latest single, “I Want Jesus,” the first release from his upcoming album, Dreams, Revelations, and Moments.

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While visiting Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, the award-winning worship leader, songwriter, and pastor opened up about the message behind the song and why its simple lyrics carry such a powerful meaning.

According to McDowell, I Want Jesus is centered on one truth: Christ alone is enough.

“The song is talking about the sufficiency of Christ,” he explained. “We want Him over anything else. Nothing else in this world will satisfy but Him.”

He believes many believers have become distracted by chasing success, possessions, or even spiritual experiences instead of focusing fully on their relationship with Jesus.

“I think we have a polluted pursuit right now,” McDowell said. “Jesus doesn’t want to be first in our life. He wants to be the only one that satisfies us.”

The new music arrives after a seven-year gap between full-length projects, but McDowell said the wait was intentional. Rather than planning a traditional worship recording, he spent the last three years capturing moments of worship as they naturally happened during ministry opportunities around the world.

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Those recordings eventually became the foundation for Dreams, Revelations, and Moments, a project that was recorded across three continents over the course of three years.

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“I wasn’t really doing a project more than I was just capturing different moments,” McDowell shared. “The Lord kind of put all those puzzle pieces together.”

Although the songs were recorded in different places and at different times, he said the finished album flows seamlessly, almost as if it were captured during one continuous night of worship.

The album’s title also reflects the journey behind its creation. McDowell explained that the “dreams” represent how God first revealed ideas to him, the “revelations” reflect the spiritual lessons he learned throughout the process, and the “moments” are the worship experiences that ultimately shaped the project.

Beyond his music career, McDowell continues to serve as pastor of Deeper Fellowship Church in Orlando, Florida. Over the years, he has written worship songs that have become staples in churches around the world, including “I Give Myself Away,” “Spirit Breakout,” and “Withhold Nothing.”

When asked how worship music can move people beyond simply singing lyrics, McDowell said songs should provide believers with language that shapes both their prayers and their daily walk with God.

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“Worship is an expression,” he said. “What we’re giving people is language for their posture.”

He added that worship writers are constantly trying to put words to the greatness of God, a pursuit he believes will never end because God is beyond full description.

With “I Want Jesus,” McDowell hopes listeners will pause, refocus their priorities, and remember that no achievement, possession, or opportunity can replace the fulfillment found in Christ. His latest single is available now on all major streaming platforms, with Dreams, Revelations, and Moments set to continue that message through a collection of worship experiences years in the making.

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