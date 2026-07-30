Pastor Mike Jr. Says It’s Time for Your “Suddenly” Season

Pastor Mike Jr.'s sermons inspire his music, as gospel songs preach a message.

'Suddenly' resonates widely, with 'suddenly season' becoming a declaration of faith.

Pastor Mike Jr. receives major gospel music honor, inspiring others with his journey.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Pastor Mike Jr. believes breakthrough can happen when it’s least expected, and that’s the message behind his latest single, “Suddenly.” During a recent appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, the multi-Stellar Award-winning artist and pastor shared how the song grew from a sermon into what he believes is a prophetic anthem for this season.

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According to Pastor Mike Jr., the inspiration came while preaching from the biblical account of Paul and Silas. He said people often focus on the praise that happened at midnight but overlook what came next.

“I started preaching, ‘And at midnight, suddenly there was an earthquake,'” he explained. “The Holy Spirit spoke to me and said, ‘We are stepping into a suddenly season. Things that used to be difficult are about to happen suddenly. Doors that you thought would never open are about to open suddenly.'”

That message quickly connected with audiences far beyond the church. Pastor Mike Jr. said the phrase “suddenly season” has taken off across social media, with people using it as a declaration of faith and hope.

He compared the response to the impact of his hit song “BIG,” saying he immediately sensed this record was about more than music.

“It was the same feeling I had when I wrote BIG,” he said. “It was bigger than a song. It was prophetic.”

The Birmingham pastor also explained why so many of his songs begin as sermons. Since he preaches every week, he believes he’s able to hear what people are struggling with while seeking God’s direction at the same time.

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“When I’m singing, all I’m doing is preaching in melody,” he said. “Gospel music is the only genre where the message plus the melody equals a miracle.”

In addition to releasing new music, Pastor Mike Jr. is celebrating another major milestone. This year, he will receive the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award at the Stellar Awards, one of gospel music’s highest honors.

Reflecting on the recognition, he admitted the moment has been humbling.

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“Six years ago, nobody in gospel, and I would almost argue nobody outside of Alabama, really knew my name,” he said. “To now receive an award named after Thomas Dorsey means the world to me.”

He hopes his journey encourages others who may have big dreams but limited resources, reminding them that faith can open doors they never imagined.

Pastor Mike Jr. is also looking ahead to performing on this year’s One Voyage Cruise, where he’ll join artists including Jekalyn Carr, Jonathan McReynolds, Lena Byrd Miles, and other gospel favorites.

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He said the event is about more than concerts. It’s an opportunity for believers to enjoy fellowship, worship, and life together.

“I think we’re realizing that we can have a life and love God,” he said. “We can celebrate, have fun, and still honor Him.”

While awards and music continue to mark his career, Pastor Mike Jr. revealed that his greatest joy this year has come at home. He proudly shared that each of his three oldest sons has reached exciting milestones, including earning scholarships and committing to play college football.

His latest single, “Suddenly,” is available now on all major streaming platforms

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