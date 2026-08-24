Sad Update: NYC Grandma Missing In Las Vegas Found Dead Near Airport

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In a developing missing person report that many were hoping would have a happy outcome has unfortunately ended on a sad note after the missing party was recently found dead.

The death of Alisa Goods, a 63-year-old grandmother and mother of five visiting Las Vegas from New York City, was confirmed on Thursday morning (August 20) following a two-week-long search after she was last seen on August 8. Authorities located her body near Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport around 1:45 a.m.

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According to KTNV Las Vegas, investigators got a break in the case after coming across surveillance footage that placed Goods at the airport on the afternoon when she went missing. Her last known location was a CVS near the home of the friend she was visiting, who reported her missing two days later after not hearing from her. As previously reported, her family in New York soon after began receiving messages from her phone requesting money and Bitcoin, which immediately triggered a warning in her niece, Alana Calloway, that something wasn’t right. In a heartbreaking testimony, she stated, “It’s not her. And I just kept feeling like I lost my breath. It took my breath away, I couldn’t breathe.”

Read Alana’s official statement on behalf of the family below, via KTNV:

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“Our hearts are broken. We were notified that my aunt was found—unfortunately, not the way we wanted her to be. This is an unimaginable time. Words cannot describe the pain our family is experiencing right now. We just want to thank the public for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers. We also want to thank the media for helping bring attention to this situation. This hurts so deeply. We are still trying to learn the details surrounding her death. We ask for continued prayers and privacy as we grieve.”

Goods had recently undergone leg surgery according to her family, which would’ve made it exceptionally difficult to get around on her own accord. Roger John, the Vegas friend of 20 years who she was visiting, is reportedly not a suspect and was part of the team that helped to pass around missing person flyers.

We are sending prayers to the entire family and loved ones currently grieving the loss of Alisa Goods, and we can only hope for justice to be served as the investigation into her death continues.

Sad Update: NYC Grandma Missing In Las Vegas Found Dead Near Airport was originally published on blackamericaweb.com