Blackface For Halloween? Target Costume Causes Uproar

Scott Olson

Although Target had the foresight to get ahead of the Halloween season by stacking up on costumes, they couldn’t possibly have predicted the recent backlash in response to a minstrel-looking “clown” option that gave shoppers a ghoulish shock.

Now that the offensive costume has been removed from shelves, many have been wondering whether an apology is enough from a brand once again on the wrong side of a race debate.

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From overall design to the very pose of the unknowing young Black model (seen above), everything about the “Kids’ Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume” had more resemblance to Blackface caricature. For many it’s just another negative reaction to the company’s now-infamous 2025 DEI pullback, as most consumers agree that this mistake could’ve been spotted much earlier down the production line.

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More info below on who or what brand should be held accountable, via Reuters:

“Though a Target-owned brand, Hyde and EEK products have been resold on websites of retailers like Walmart (WMT.O), opens new tab and Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab, and the marketplace Etsy (ETSY.N), opens new tab. Reuters did not see the item in question on those sites. A Walmart spokeswoman said ​she had no knowledge of ​that item being sold. ⁠Amazon and Etsy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Target, which has had back-to-back strong quarters, is beginning to see results from efforts to cut prices and freshen its ​merchandise, with new CEO Michael Fiddelke so far earning plaudits from Wall Street.”

While it may be clear as day that Target needs restructuring in the creative process, only time will tell if they actually get it right or continue to have racially insensitive mishaps.

Take a look below at what social media had to say regarding Target’s minstrel costume mayhem:

1. Target’s photographer (or whoever it was) definitely knew what was going on. They literally had that child mimicking the exact same poses. There’s no way that’s a “clown” costume. Disgusting.

via @RoyIsThaTruth