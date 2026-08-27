Naomi Osaka Is Feeding The Girls Fashion Ahead Of Her US Open Play

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Naomi Osaka has apparently decided that the girls are getting a serve before any U.S. Open match begins. And visual after visual, the fans are eating it up.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has never treated fashion like an afterthought. For years, she has used clothes to show personality, pull in her Japanese culture and dramatically change conversations about the expectations of what a tennis star should look like.

“Fashion is a bit of a personality thing, and I love that you can express yourself that way,” Naomi previously told Who What Wear.

She has also described fashion as “another language” she uses to tell stories. This season, she is stepping on necks. The mother of one is turning the volume all the way up.

We have seen Naomi walk onto courts in traditional Japanese references, sequins, sweeping layers, fabulous coats and statement accessories. Her aesthetics are a vibe. Now she has arrived at the U.S. Open with a different mood.

Think flirty. Sexy. A little cheeky. Very much I’m that girl.

Naomi Osaka Is Giving The Girls A Serve Before The Match

On Aug. 25, she shared snapshots from her first U.S. Open practice in a bright orange mini that looked ready for a night out, not a warm-up. The fir featured a strapless ruched top, sheer panels and an asymmetrical skirt. She paired it with heels and a white statement bag covered in three-dimensional floral details.

She carried a tennis racket in the pictures.

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For her second practice on Aug. 26, she made the girls gag. Naomi stepped out in a tan draped Dolce Gabanna mini dress covered in layers of gathered fabric. The off-the-shoulder silhouette showed off her legs and shoulders, while strappy floral heels and oversized gold earrings finished the look.

Her hair was also a moment. Naomi traded her natural curls for long cornrow braids with a flawless geometric design.

Fans filled her comment sections on Instagram with fire emojis and compliments. Even track star Sha’Carri Richardson dropped heart-eye emojis.

Naomi knows exactly who she is feeding, too. We all must look hungry.

In her caption, she jokingly listed the restrictions as “For the gurls.” We see you, Sis. Keep the heat – and the serve(s) – coming.

Naomi Osaka Is Feeding The Girls Fashion Ahead Of Her US Open Play was originally published on hellobeautiful.com