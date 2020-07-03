HU! Five-Star High School Basketball Recruit Makur Maker Commits To Howard University

Five-star recruit Makur Maker announced that he will sign a letter of intent to play for Howard University. Maker chose HU over UCLA, University of Kentucky, and Memphis. In a statement on twitter, Maker said “I was the 1st to announce my visit to Howard & other started to dream “what if”. I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard U & coach Kenny Blakeney #MakerMob”

Maker is referring to High School Basketball star Mikey Williams, the Nation’s top Freshman Basketball player who is considering attending an HBCU. Maker is currently ranked 16th in the ESPN 100 ranked High School Basketball players in the country. The versatile 6’11 recruit averaged 14.7 points and 7.9 rebounds with Dream Vision on the Adidas grassroots circuit. He is also the cousin of Detroit Pistons Forward/Center Thon Maker.

Maker becomes the highest-ranked prospect to commit to a historically Black college or university. While he has entered his name in the NBA Draft, he is expected to withdraw if he is not a first-round pick.

SOURCE | ESPN

