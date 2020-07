Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

After this year, Fourth of the July may never be the same. Juneteenth was turned up a notch and the fourth took a back seat amid nationwide protests and social unrest.

Press play up top to hear how it went for GRIFF…

