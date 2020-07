Rickey Smiley Rips Black On Black Gun Violence After His Daughter Is Shot In Houston

UPDATED: 6:57 a.m. ET, July 7 —

Rickey Smiley said his daughter is recovering from surgery after being shot multiple times over the weekend in Houston. The comedian and radio show host shared with his listeners on Monday that his youngest daughter had been shot three times, prompting him to travel to see her. Aaryn Smiley is 19 years old.

Rickey Smiley later on Monday posted a social media update informing his followers that he’s been prevented from seeing his daughter in the hospital because of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. He vowed to stay there until they allowed him to see Aaryn.

I respect the rules. Can’t see my daughter because of #covid19.. it’s getting dark and I’m not leaving this park until I lay eyes on her. #Houston (thanks to the @houstonpolice for being so awesome and kind to us) pic.twitter.com/hkFMrV4uAD — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) July 7, 2020

Earlier on Monday when Rickey Smiley told his listeners about his daughter getting shot, he ripped Black on Black gun violence in no uncertain terms and said something should be done about the “criminals in our community.”

It was neither immediately clear who was responsible for the shooting nor what caused it.

Original story:

Rickey Smiley was thanking his fans for their prayers after the comedian and radio show host announced that his youngest daughter was shot in Texas over the weekend.

Aaryn Smiley was shot three times in Houston, Rickey Smiley revealed Monday morning. He later posted an update on his Instagram announcing that the 19-year-old was undergoing surgery.

According to a report from Bossip, Rickey Smiley “fought back tears as he revealed this morning on his morning show that he had just found out a few hours earlier that his daughter was shot while she was waiting for food at a Whataburger location in Houston.”

Details including the shooter(s) identity and the motive surrounding the shooting were not immediately announced. However, Rickey Smiley had some choice words while on the air Monday morning while referencing some of the most recent and high-profile instances of Black on Black gun violence, in particular.

“All the stuff these people trying to do to fight for the rights of Black people. This is no discredit to Black Lives Matter because I believe that and I’m with that movement 110% and one has nothing to do with the other, but there are some criminals in our community that someone needs to do something about,” Rickey Smiley said before continuing.

“I just pray,” he added. “I’m sitting up here a gunshot victim myself and I’m still up here fighting and praying for the rights of Black people and all of the parents that had to bury their loved ones due to gun violence in our own community by our own people. Absolutely disgusting.”

Rickey Smiley also said he was frustrated that he couldn’t get to see his daughter sooner because of difficulties securing travel arrangements.

“I’m just so angry right now,” he said. “She’s crying, she’s scared and I can’t get to her.”

Madame Noire reported that “he has to fly to Dallas then drive to Houston to see his daughter because of the limited number of flights available and the extensive layovers.”

This past holiday weekend was especially rife with gun violence across the country. At least six children were shot and killed this weekend, CNN reported.

