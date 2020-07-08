Kirk Franklin Inspires In Latest Social Media Post: You Only Need God’s Approval

Do you ever feel like no matter what you do, you just aren’t enough?

Gospel megastar Kirk Franklin recently shared a message on Twitter that will inspire you to remember that you are always enough because you are one of God’s creations.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

He wrote, “There will ALWAYS be somebody better than you, so who God says you are should always be enough. His approval is the only thing that matters.”

There will ALWAYS be somebody better than you, so who God says you are should always be enough. His approval is the only thing that matters❤️ — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) July 6, 2020

We’re not sure what caused Franklin to send out this message but it was right on time.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM