Your favorite artists have joined Erica Campbell to give you scripture to get you through these trying times because there is power, strength and hope in the Word! Check out this week’s “Say It With the Word” scripture of the week below!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Proverbs 3: 5-6 NLT – “Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. 6 Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Don’t miss…

10 Scriptures That’ll Get You Through Tough Times

Deon Kipping On The Scripture He Read Every Day To Get Through Battling Cancer

Ericaism: Ain’t No Such Thing As A Small Scripture

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: