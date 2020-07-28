Rep. John Lewis To Lay In State At The U.S. Capitol [Video]

Rep. John Lewis’ body will lie in state and public viewing will take place to celebrate the life of the former Congressman and Civil Rights activist.

Lewis passed away on July 17th from pancreatic cancer. Last week, Fairfax County, Virginia school board announced that they will change the name of Robert E. Lee High School to John R. Lewis.

On Sunday, Lewis’ body was taken across Edmund Pettus Bridge one final time. Lewis was among the marchers who came to the bridge on Bloody Sunday in 1965 where protesters were beaten by police in Selma, Alabama.

