If you’re still trying to figure out how to have a life, let alone, a romantic life in a coronavirus world, one Freeform series might mirror your troubles.

According to Shadow and Act, a teaser trailer was released for the limited series Love in the Time of Corona.

According to a show description, the four-part limited series was “filmed using remote technologies and shot in the talents’ actual homes.” It will follow “four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine.”

The storylines are further described below:

“James and Sade, a married couple who have been living somewhat separate lives, are forced back under the same roof after the pandemic puts James’ work travel to a halt. With headlines mounting, they begin to reevaluate their family’s priorities. Roommates Oscar and Elle’s mostly platonic friendship becomes increasingly complicated with the uncertainty of the pandemic as they wonder if they can find love under one roof. Paul and Sarah put up a ‘happy couple’ facade for their daughter Sophie’s sake when the pandemic sends her home from college, although unbeknownst to her, they have separated. Nanda, a headstrong woman whose husband is unable to return home from his rehab facility, is determined to celebrate her fiftieth wedding anniversary.”

The show stars Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson, Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, Ava Bellows, L. Scott Caldwell and Charlie Robinson.

You can check out the trailer for the series below and be sure to catch Love in the Time of Corona during a two-night premiere on August 22 and August 23.

‘Love In The Time Of Corona’: Freeform Series Explores Romance In A Coronavirus World [Trailer] was originally published on globalgrind.com

