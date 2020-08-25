Father of Jacob Blake Says He’s Paralyzed From Waist Down After Police Shooting

After hearing that his son survived eight shots by Kenosha Police, the father of Jacob Blake says that he’s paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors don’t know if the injury is permanent yet.

He told Chicago Sun-Times about his Blake’s condition while driving from Charlotte, North Carolina, to be with his son.

Senior Blake asked, “What justified all those shots? What justified doing that in front of my grandsons? What are we doing?”

“I want to put my hand on my son’s cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I’ll be OK,” the father said. “I’ll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son.”

I talked with Jacob Blake’s father last night, who’s driving from North Carolina to Wisconsin to be with his son. Jacob Blake now has “eight holes” in his body and is paralyzed from the waist down, his father said. https://t.co/tI0DYsYoUi — Clare Proctor (@ceproctor23) August 25, 2020

Since the shooting, the National Guard was called after protests and fire started throughout the city. Kenosha also has put a curfew in place.

We are near 63rd St. & Roosevelt in Kenosha. At every turn, there is destruction. Several firefighters battling several fires right now. pic.twitter.com/1hVlLYgLQo — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) August 25, 2020

Fires started in Kenosha pic.twitter.com/MnWo3kbde6 — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 25, 2020

Tear gas dispersed pic.twitter.com/cOsQF5vJmR — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 25, 2020

Several businesses burning in #Kenosha’s Uptown district. Just a horrible scene. pic.twitter.com/n0Dph0Xg7R — Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 25, 2020

The police department responded to what was named a domestic disturbance when an officer shot Jacob Blake eight times from the back. The story caught national attention when a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Since the shooting, the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.

