Regina King, Issa Rae And Tracee Ellis Ross Pose In The Most #BlackGirlMagic Filled Photo

Regina King, Issa Rae and Tracee Ellis Ross have a lot in common. From their log bodies of work that establish them as Hollywood royalty to their empowering natures, their #BlackGirlMagic is beaming. The trio of ladies posed for a sun-kissed selfie that shows off their pearly white smiles.

Obviously the photo is more symbolic of just their perfect grins, Regina, Issa and Tracee are all nominated for 2020 Emmy Awards for their respective roles on Watchman, Insecure and Blackish. How do we know? Tracee, who originally posted the photo captioned the pic, “Emmy nominated teefs.”

Tracee, whose been protecting her peace during the pandemic says she thought something was wrong when she suddenly began receiving a bunch of calls, texts and messages.

“I thought something very bad had happened and people were trying to get in touch with me,” she explained to GoldDerby.com. “But then I got, “Congratulations.” I was like, “Congratulations for what?” I had no idea. So I wrote back to actually one of our ABC executives, who was the first one that popped up at the top and she was like, “On the Emmy nomination.” I was like, “Oh, my God!” (Laughs.) And so I ran around for about 40 minutes getting dressed and answering texts and then I went and did my workout.”

In a recent chat with Variety, Issa revealed the cast of Insecure is super hype about their eight Emmy noms.

“Obviously, the entire cast, we’re all super hyped,” said Issa about the newcomers to the no. “And of course this would happen when we all can’t be together and there is no ceremony.”

This year’s Emmy Awards will obviously be more different than before but that doesn’t take away the pride in the win. The Emmys are set to air Sunday, September 20.

