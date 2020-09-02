CLOSE
Breonna Taylor Documentary Sets A Premiere Date On FX And Hulu

An episode from a docuseries heads for cable and streaming.

Breonna Taylor Protest In Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Breonna Taylors life and death will be explored in an upcoming documentary episode headed for FX and Hulu.

According to FOX29, the episode is called “The Killing of Breonna Taylor” and it will air Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX and be available for streaming the following day on Hulu. The episode is part of a new docuseries produced by The New York Times called “The Weekly.”

Filmmaker Yoruba Richen directed the episode and she wrote on Twitter that she was “thrilled to be directing this important film.”

 

Taylor was fatally shot in her home by the Louisville, Kentucky police on March 13. The 26-year-old emergency medical technician was shot multiple times by cops who entered her home on a no-knock search warrant relating to a drug investigation. After Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot and hit Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, believing the cops were intruders, the police returned fire. Taylor was hit multiple times and died in her hallway. Taylor was unarmed and no drugs were found in the home.

Mattingly and two other officers, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison, were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting. Hankison was eventually fired with interim police chief, Robert J. Schroeder, writing in a letter that Hankison “displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life” by “wantonly and blindly” firing 10 rounds.

“These rounds created a substantial danger of death and serious injury to Breonna Taylor and the three occupants of the apartment next to Ms. Taylor’s,” Schroeder wrote.

Taylor’s death has sparked protest across the country, especially since it’s been over five months since her death and no one has been charged. At first, Taylor’s family seemed hopeful a few weeks ago that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron would bring charges against the cops involved in Taylor’s shooting.

However, after Cameron’s highly scrutinized speech at the Republican National Convention last week, the fate of the investigation seemed to be up in the air again. The case continues to lag even after Cameron’s office received the long-awaited FBI ballistics report he claimed was critical to the case. Cameron said that the report is still not the “end-all, be-all” on CBS’ “Face the Nation”, however, and he still wants to meet with the FBI to look over the report and to go through more witness testimony.

Meanwhile, “The Killing of Breonna Taylor” documentary will include interviews with dozens of people, including Taylor’s boyfriend, her mom, Tamika Palmer, witnesses, and public officials, according to the Times.

Breonna Taylor

UPDATE: 12:36 p.m. EDT, May 12, 2020 -- Though instances of police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. That seemed to be the case for Breonna Taylor, a 24-year-old Black woman who was in her own home when police killed her in Kentucky in March. Police tried to execute a warrant for drugs at Taylor's home -- the wrong home -- when her boyfriend suspected they were burglars and legally fired his gun at the door. Police returned fire and shot them both, Taylor fatally. https://twitter.com/MsPackyetti/status/1260196437784174592?s=20 As it turned out, the police targeted the wrong address and the suspects they were looking for was actually already in custody. There were no drugs at the home. Still, police charged Taylor's boyfriend with attempted murder and have offered little information about the shooting that involved officers who were. not required to wear body cameras. Activist Brittany Packnett put together a short video to underscore the urgency needed for justice in this egregious case of police malfeasance. https://twitter.com/MsPackyetti/status/1260188793530916865?s=20 The last time something as reckless as this happened involving police killing a Black woman came back in October when an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her own home. An officer responded to her home because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Instead, he shot his gun through her bedroom window and killed her while she and her 8-year-old nephew were playing video games. Bodycam footage showed Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving. https://twitter.com/ava/status/1183407222262398977?s=20 Amber Carr, Jefferson’s older sister, said, “She didn’t do anything wrong, but she’s inside of her home, trying to protect her home and my son that’s inside. She’s not a threat. She’s a college graduate.” Carr also added, “You want to see justice, but justice don’t bring my sister back.” That followed last year's shooting death of Pamela Turner, a 45-year-old unarmed grandmother who was battling a mental illness manic episode when an officer tried to arrest suburban Houston her for outstanding warrants that later were shown to have not even existed. It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName is making sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different. From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller to now, Breonna Taylor, below is a list of a growing number of Black women who have been killed by the police over the years.

