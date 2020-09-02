How To Prevent Suicide

First thing first: Understand you have resources available to you.

It’s advised that if you are feeling like you want to cause harm to yourself, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) is a 24-hour phone number that will allow you to reach out to a trained counselor that can support and assist you.

If you are concerned about someone, there are warning signs to watch for according to the CDC.

Feeling like a burden

Being isolated

Increased anxiety

Feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Increased substance use

Looking for a way to access lethal means

Increased anger or rage

Extreme mood swings

Expressing hopelessness

Sleeping too little or too much

Talking or posting about wanting to die

Making plans for suicide

You may feel like you cannot help anyone that may want to harm themself, but you can. Here are ways you can help:

Ask.

Keep them safe.

Be there.

Follow up.

Help them connect. Start with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255)

