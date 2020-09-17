We’re celebrating Jonathan McReynolds today (September 17) on what is his 31st birthday!

The soulful crooner’s fresh take on praise and worship songs makes him one of the leaders of the new school in gospel music, blazing new paths for the genre in mainstream media.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Throughout his 8-year career, McReynolds has won eight Stellar Awards, a GMA Dove Award and earned three Grammy nominations.

And did we mention that the ladies love him? It’s hard not to. He IS easy on the eyes.

So, how well do you know his songs? Test your skills below in our “Finish The Lyric” quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

PHOTOS: 21 Sides Of Jonathan McReynolds 21 photos Launch gallery PHOTOS: 21 Sides Of Jonathan McReynolds 1. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 1 of 21 2. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 2 of 21 3. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 3 of 21 4. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 4 of 21 5. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 5 of 21 6. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 6 of 21 7. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 7 of 21 8. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 8 of 21 9. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 9 of 21 10. Source:Getty 10 of 21 11. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 11 of 21 12. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 12 of 21 13. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 13 of 21 14. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 14 of 21 15. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 15 of 21 16. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 16 of 21 17. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 17 of 21 18. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 18 of 21 19. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 19 of 21 20. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 20 of 21 21. Source:Arturo Holmes Photography 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading PHOTOS: 21 Sides Of Jonathan McReynolds PHOTOS: 21 Sides Of Jonathan McReynolds

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Jonathan McReynolds Songs? was originally published on praisebaltimore.com