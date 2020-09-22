POWERFUL: CeCe Winans Facebook Live Interview with Erica Campbell and Griff [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Get Up!
CeCe Winans Facebook Live Interview with Erica Campbell and Griff

Legendary Gospel recording artist CeCe Winans  joined Erica Campbell and GRIFF for an exclusive Facebook LIVE interview.

Winans came on to discuss her latest single “Never Lost” but it turned into much more than that. During the interview, an emotional Winans revealed that a member of her church is gravely ill and after sharing her testimony this interview became a space for encouragement, healing, and prayer.

Watch the full interview below.

WARNING: You’re going to be inspired.

 

