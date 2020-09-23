Alicia Keys Launches Beauty And Wellness Brand Keys Soulcare

Alicia Keys shook the beauty industry the moment she decided to live a makeup-free lifestyle. From award shows to magazine covers, the Love Looks Better On You singer has consistently shown up and showed out with a bare face. With a new album out, Alicia has morphed the idea of great skincare practices, self-care, and wellness into a lifestyle beauty brand named Keys Soulcare.

Alicia Keys is giving us a deeper look into her journey to wellness through her recent book, More Myself: A Journey, her new album, ALICIA, and now her new beauty venture. Keys Soulcare aims to share the soul of self-care and skincare through content, conversation, and community.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Beauty and wellness enthusiasts can expect KeysSoulcare.com to launch on Tuesday, September 29th. The editorial-style website will feature tons of beauty and wellness information as well as a weekly email newsletter. Alicia Keys will use the site to market the four “Keys to Soulcare” — Body, Spirit, Mind, and Connection — which represent our physical, spiritual, mental, and social selves. By working together, these “keys” can unlock your inner light so that you can be more radiant. Based on Alicia’s belief in the power of our collective action, she is calling on a community of “lightworkers” — individuals who collectively use their voices and platforms to spread light and positivity.

The Keys Soulcare brand will provide a combination of content and product offerings in efforts to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action. The products have been carefully developed in partnership with Dr. Renée Snyder, M.D., co-founder of clean beauty pioneer W3LL People, part of the e.l.f. Beauty family of brands.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

What I love most about this brand is Alicia’s dedication to giving back to the community. Keys Soulcare has a built-in mission of donating a portion of profits to various non-profit organizations.

This is right up my alley. Now more than ever, there’s a need to be more intentional with self-care practices. A brand like Keys Soulcare will do all the work for you, all you have to do is read and commit to the suggestions, whether they be a skincare regimen or new meditation routines. I’m all in! What do you think? Will you be joining the Keys Soulcare community on September 29th?

RELATED STORIES:

Alicia Keys Is Launching A Skin Care Line With E.l.f.

Alicia Keys & John Legend To Take Part In Verzuz Celebration On Juneteenth

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Alicia Keys Launches Beauty And Wellness Brand Keys Soulcare was originally published on hellobeautiful.com