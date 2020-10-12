Listen: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Debuts “In Spite Of Me” Single Featuring Ciara

Interviews
| 10.12.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard stopped by the Get Up Church to check in and we played her new song, “In Spite of Me,” featuring Ciara. The song comes from Tasha’s new album, Royalty. Take a listen up and let us know what you think!

DON’T MISS…

All The Times Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kierra Sheard Collaborated On Praise Music

Ciara &amp; Russell Wilson Welcome Their Baby Boy, Win Wilson [PHOTO]

Ciara Reveals How Her Parents’ Divorce After 33 Years Of Marriage Affected Her [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Ciara , Tasha Cobbs

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close