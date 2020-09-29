All The Times Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kierra Sheard Collaborated On Praise Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kierra Sheard are a fierce combo and they have a lot in common.

Not only are they both very powerful singers, but they’re both in their 30s, they both are songwriters, they both released albums this year, they both have fashion brands and they both are boo’d up. Tasha Cobbs got married and became a Leonard in 2017. Kierra Sheard got engaged this summer.

Celebrating the release of Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s newest release recorded live at The Ryman in Nashville, here’s a look at her new song called “You Must Break” featuring Kierra Sheard and more songs they collaborated on together!

