Kirk Franklin Explains Why He Thinks Religion Can Be Problematic

In an exclusive interview with The Jasmine Brand, Kirk Franklin speaks out against religion.

“I’m not an advocate for religion – I think that religion is one of the most destructive constructs of society that God never created us to be able to know him and to grow in Him through the confines of religion.”

He explains that religion is man’s attempt to explain who God is.

“What God did is that he became like us to define himself to us so that we can see who he is ourselves,” Franklin details.

“That’s what makes it so problematic because religion is the list of the rules of what you can’t do and the reason why I’ve chosen to subscribe to Christianity is because of what it teaches you that you can do.”

Watch the entire clip below.

