CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Black Republican Who Karen Bass Trounced In Election Refuses To Concede Despite Landslide Loss

US-VOTE-TRUMP

Errol Webber at a Trump rally surrounded by people not wearing masks in Beverly Hills on Oct. 10. | Source: KYLE GRILLOT / Getty

At this point, it’s unclear which the president is spreading more of: the coronavirus or conspiracy theories.

And since Errol Webber — a Black Republican still licking his wounds from the whooping Rep. Karen Bass put on him in the race for California’s 37th Congressional District last week — hasn’t announced that he’s tested positive for Covid-19, chances are that he’s just drinking Donald Trump‘s election denial-flavored Kool-Aid.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

That would be the only logical explanation for Webber refusing to concede a race that national and local news outlets quickly called after Bass won more than 86 percent of the vote on Election Day. Webber threatened on Monday to “audit the vote counting procedures” in an obviously MAGA-motivated move that has all but parroted Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud after it was widely determined that the president lost his bid for re-election thanks in no small part to Black and Latino voters — the same demographics when taken together that comprise the largest voting bloc in California’s 37th Congressional District.

Without providing evidence of any wrongdoing, Webber tweeted the phrase that has become the go-to rallying cry for Republicans who refuse to accept that Trump lost: “Every LEGAL vote needs to be counted!”

But according to the New York Times, which updates its results page for the race daily, that’s precisely what’s happening. An estimated 9 percent of the election’s votes had not yet been been reported in the precinct, which is still tabulating “late-arriving mail ballots and provisional ballots” in a process projected to be completed in a little more than a month from now.

However, with 245,962 votes to Webber’s 39,367, the election math obviously favors Bass, who’s primed to be sworn into her sixth term in January. The California secretary of state’s website says the results will be certified by Dec. 11.

To be sure, it was unclear how serious of a candidate Webber was in the first place, what with his professional background being in film production. A questionnaire he filled out for Ballotpedia showed that he believes he’s the best candidate in part because of his “ability to tell stories.” Perhaps even more telling is the ironic fact that the Jamaican-born member of the South Los Angeles-Inglewood Republican Assembly is staunchly anti-immigration.

“We need stronger immigration policy to reduce drug trade, and decrease job theft, wage suppression, and displacing American citizens from accessing the already-scarce affordable housing and services that should go to Americans,” he answered on the Ballotpedia questionnaire.

Sound familiar?

Webber isn’t only trying to delegitimize his own election results. He’s also been tweeting without proof that Joe Biden will not be certified as the next president “depending on how the courts rule,” a reference to the flurry of desperate lawsuits Trump’s campaign filed in various states centered on challenging vote-counting.

The election in California’s 37th Congressional District was routine for Bass, the powerful Chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus who was an integral part of the House’s successful impeachment of Trump before being named to Biden’s short list of his potential vice-presidential running mates. She won her previous election in 2018 by a similar margin and won more than 89 percent of the vote compared to her failed Republican challenger’s nearly 11 percent.

So last week’s election results really shouldn’t raise any eyebrows, let alone any specter of suspicion of fraudulent activities to validate her win. Unless, of course, you embrace unfounded conspiracy theories that only serve to make you look like more of a loser.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Highest-Ranking Black Staffer In The White House Quit Right Before Trump Lost

Maxine Waters Calls Out ‘Undermining’ Black Trump Voters: ‘I Will Never Ever Forgive Them’

Mia Love

Black Republican Mia Love Suddenly Realizes Trump Is Trash After Losing Re-Election

12 photos Launch gallery

Black Republican Mia Love Suddenly Realizes Trump Is Trash After Losing Re-Election

Continue reading Black Republican Mia Love Suddenly Realizes Trump Is Trash After Losing Re-Election

Black Republican Mia Love Suddenly Realizes Trump Is Trash After Losing Re-Election

When are Black Trump supporters going to realize Trump is not loyal to them? The minute they're crossed by their racist president, they suddenly realize he is trash. This was the case for Rep. Mia Love, who finally conceded on Monday to Democrat Ben McAdams in their Utah congressional race. In her concession speech, she slammed Trump, but it was too little too late. See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression Love babbled, "The President's behavior towards me made me wonder: What did he have to gain by saying such a thing about a fellow Republican. It was not really about asking him to do more, was it? Or was it something else? Well Mr. President, we'll have to chat about that." She continued, "However, this gave me a clear vision of his world as it is. No real relationships, just convenient transactions. That is an insufficient way to implement sincere service and policy." And you just now got this clear vision? Love wasn't done there, adding: "This election experience and these comments shines a spotlight on the problems Washington politicians have with minorities and Black Americans -- it's transactional, it's not personal." See a clip of her concession speech below: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1067128591668969472 Love's comments came across as insincere considering she has attacked Democrats, praised Trump and voted with him 95.7 percent of the time. Bye, girl. Love is getting zero love on Twitter. See below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Black Republican Who Karen Bass Trounced In Election Refuses To Concede Despite Landslide Loss  was originally published on newsone.com

coronavirus

Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close