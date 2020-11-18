Kelontae Gavin Discusses Being Molested As A Child [VIDEO]

Gospel singer Kelontae Gavin is sharing his story in hopes of helping people who may have gone through the same thing.

In an exclusive interview on the Willie Moore Jr. Show, Gavin discusses being molested by a male cousin from the age of 5 to 12-years-old. He also shares how the abuse impacted him personally, his family, and his faith.

Gavin is working to help other victims of sexual abuse. You can visit his website here.

