GRAMMYs 2021: Full List Of Gospel Nominees

The 2021 Grammy nominations are in! Check out the gospel nominees below. For a full list, click here.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Wonderful Is Your Name” — Melvin Crispell III
“Release (Live)” — Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter “Come Together” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, songwriters
“Won’t Let Go” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter
“Movin’ On” — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“The Blessing (Live)” — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters
“Sunday Morning” — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters “Holy Water” — We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters
“Famous For (I Believe)” — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters
“There Was Jesus” — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
“2econd Wind: Ready” — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
“My Tribute” — Myron Butler
“Choirmaster” — Ricky Dillard
“Gospel According to PJ” — PJ Morton
“Kierra” — Kierra Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
“Run to the Father” — Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends” — Hillsong Young & Free
“Holy Water” — We the Kingdom
“Citizen of Heaven” — Tauren Wells
“Jesus Is King” — Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album
“Beautiful Day” — Mark Bishop
“20/20” — The Crabb Family
“What Christmas Really Means” — The Erwins
“Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)” — Fisk Jubilee Singers
“Something Beautiful” — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM