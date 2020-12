Fantasia Expecting First Child With Husband Kendall Taylor

Fantasia is pregnant!

The fiery soul singer is expecting her first child with her husband, Kendall Taylor. Barrino and Taylor shared the news initially on an Instagram Live where she revealed her pregnancy news and her adorable baby bump. She also revealed that she had been struggling with fertility issues but her faith them going.

Want news at your fingertips? Text β€œERICA” to 52140 to join our club.Β (Terms and conditions)

Check it out below:

She followed this up with an inspiring post dedicated to her unborn child on Instagram. She wrote:

β€œπΊπ‘œπ‘‘ 𝐼 π‘Šπ‘Žπ‘›π‘‘ π‘‡π‘œ π‘‡β„Žπ‘Žπ‘›π‘˜ π‘Œπ‘œπ‘’! π‘Œπ‘œπ‘’ πΊπ‘Žπ‘£π‘’ π‘ˆπ‘ π΄ 𝑆𝑒𝑒𝑑 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑛 π‘€β„Žπ‘’π‘› π‘‘β„Žπ‘’ π·π‘œπ‘π‘‘π‘œπ‘Ÿ π‘ π‘Žπ‘–π‘‘ π‘‘β„Žπ‘Žπ‘‘ π‘œπ‘›π‘’ π‘œπ‘“ π‘šπ‘¦ 𝑇𝑒𝑏es π‘€π‘’π‘Ÿπ‘’ πΆπ‘™π‘œπ‘ π‘’π‘‘ π‘¦π‘œπ‘’ π‘ π‘Žπ‘–π‘‘ π·π‘–π‘“π‘“π‘’π‘Ÿπ‘’π‘›π‘‘. @salute1st 𝐼 πΏπ‘œπ‘£π‘’ π‘Œπ‘œπ‘’ 𝐾𝑖𝑛𝑔 π‘Žπ‘›π‘‘ 𝐼 π‘π‘Žπ‘›β€™π‘‘ π‘€π‘Žπ‘–π‘‘ π‘‘π‘œ 𝑠𝑒𝑒 π‘€β„Žπ‘œ 𝐻𝑒 π‘œπ‘Ÿ π‘†β„Žπ‘’ π‘Žπ‘π‘‘π‘ πΏπ‘–π‘˜π‘’ #π‘π‘Ÿπ‘’π‘”π‘”π‘œ #π‘π‘Ÿπ‘’π‘”π‘”π‘¦ 𝑂𝑛𝑙𝑦 πΊπ‘œπ‘‘ πΆπ‘Žπ‘› π·π‘œ 𝐼𝑑 ”

Barrino has two children, Zion Barrino, 19, and Dallas Barrino, 8, from previous relationships. Taylor also has a son from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Fantasia Expecting First Child With Husband Kendall TaylorΒ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com